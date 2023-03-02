Aptitude 8 Launches hapily as First HubSpot-Backed App Developer

Aptitude 8, an elite HubSpot solutions partner focused on technical services, has received a strategic investment from HubSpot to launch hapily. This is a first-of-its-kind investment in hapily's studio model via HubSpot Ventures.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aptitude 8, an elite HubSpot solutions partner focused on technical services, has received a strategic investment from HubSpot to launch hapily. A new and independent company, hapily will leverage unparalleled HubSpot ecosystem access and platform expertise to build a portfolio of apps on HubSpot. This is a first-of-its-kind investment in hapily's studio model via HubSpot Ventures.

"We're really excited about this recognition from HubSpot that we are providing significant value within their ecosystem," says Connor Jeffers, founder of Aptitude 8. "We believe there is a huge opportunity for platform entrepreneurs in the HubSpot ecosystem."

"As an elite solutions partner, the Aptitude 8 team has a unique perspective on our shared customers' needs. Now as a Ventures portfolio company, they'll continue to help the growth of companies by deepening the power of the HubSpot CRM platform as an external app studio," says Brandon Greer, Head of HubSpot Ventures. "We're thrilled to support hapily in creating tailored solutions that meet the business needs of our upmarket customers."

hapily is a byproduct of the HubSpot App Accelerator program, which supports developers to build, develop and launch apps on HubSpot. It was through the accelerator, while building Aptitude 8's first app, that Jeffers met Dax Miller and Tyron Foston, co-founders of Appchemist, and acquired their company. They have since built several apps on top of HubSpot to further extend HubSpot's already powerful capabilities. Foston, Miller, and Jeffers will launch hapily as an independent software company.

"As we've been growing the app business inside of Aptitude 8, it became clear to us that this should be its own business. HubSpot seeing the same path as we do gets us really excited about the future of the ecosystem," says Miller, co-founder and head of product for hapily.

hapily builds full solutions on top of HubSpot to make it viable for specific use cases that may not be fully supported out of the box. hapily has five apps currently in the marketplace that extend the functionality of HubSpot. These apps span admin tools such as associ8, an application for automated record associations based on matching keys, and clone attack, a tool for automated record duplication, as well as fintech solutions like Zaybra that provide robust payments functionality by integrating Stripe and HubSpot. More information about the company and its products can be found at hapily.com.

