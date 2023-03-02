Promising Solutions Provides Fully Managed IT Services for Businesses in 15 Cities in LA County

Especially for small and mid-sized businesses, fully managed IT services are not only crucial but also much more cost-efficient.

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are fully managed IT services for businesses, and there are fully managed IT services for small and mid-sized businesses. There is a difference!

It is also the Promising Solutions advantage and competitive edge.

“Fully managed IT services for small and mid-sized businesses is much more specialized and customized,” explains the personable and focused Ari Movsesian, owner of Promising Solutions, providing efficient, reliable, and important IT services for small and mid-sized businesses in LA County.

“It is more like personalized IT services. It’s key to keeping a small or mid-sized business running smoothly.

“Every company has its way of doing business and creating value and profitability,” he said. “For small and mid-sized businesses, prioritizing and putting effort into achieving organizational goals is important. Not trying to solve technology problems.”

It is where a customized range of IT services can make a difference. Fully Managed IT. Managed Cloud Backup. Managed Cloud Services. Managed Security Services. A remote Support & Helpdesk, and more.

Movsesian mentioned some other popular and in-demand, Promising Solutions IT services. “Especially with today’s remote work trends, Direct Access allows remote users to securely access internal network file shares, websites, and applications without connecting to a virtual private network.

“And Azure Site Recovery Services---the ultimate in high-availability, low downtime, and minimal disruption for uninterrupted access during a disaster.”

Not only does Promising Solutions help with small and mid-sized business efficiency and productivity by solving IT problems in 15 LA County cities---including Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena, North Hollywood, Van Nuys, Encino, Woodland Hills, Downtown LA, and Greater Los Angeles---the Promising Solutions IT services are also a matter of cost-efficiency.

“Because we specialize in Managed IT services for small and mid-sized businesses,” he pointed out, “the customized IT solutions happen for a fraction of the cost and overhead of having full-time IT staff on just-in-case standby.”

About Promising Solutions

Founded in 2005, we set out to redefine the meaning of IT support and to create a new, better IT experience for small and mid-sized businesses. To accomplish this, we focus on developing strong partnerships with our customers by delivering the best service, technical competence, and unparalleled support capabilities. In short, we understand how each customer works and what they wish to accomplish from an IT perspective, and then we deliver.

