Guardian Digital Responds to CISA Urgent Plea for Tech Titans to Take Ownership of Security Outcomes
NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Digital takes active role in response to CISA Director Easterly calls for Microsoft, others, to design more secure applications with their purpose-built software designed to protect their users from the most advanced email threats
Guardian Digital, the open source cloud email security company, today reaffirmed their commitment to protecting small businesses against vulnerabilities bypassing cloud email systems after the U.S. cyberintelligence director said technology providers need to be held responsible for security issues in the software they develop, and not shift that burden to consumers.
Small businesses are the largest targets for cyberthieves because they are the least equipped to protect against the inherent design vulnerabilities in cloud email solutions from Microsoft and Google. Guardian Digital EnGarde Cloud Email Security, a SaaS offering built from the ground up to be secure, assists these businesses in protecting their users from shortcomings caused by these design flaws and multitudes of vulnerabilities identified by CISA as actively being exploited.
“Until such time as cloud providers like Microsoft and Google are able to provide better security to their users, such as zero trust and widespread MFA adoption, Guardian Digital delivers purpose-built protection against vulnerabilities frequently being exploited by cyber thieves on these platforms,” writes Dave Wreski, Guardian Digital CEO. “Vulnerabilities are present for longer periods of time that can be exploited by attackers, if they’re identified at all.”
Speaking to an audience at Carnegie Mellon University last month, CISA Director Easterly called out tech companies for placing the responsibility on system security into the hands of end-users. “The lack of built-in safety features in today’s products and devices is helping to facilitate crippling cyber and ransomware attacks—which have been affecting consumers and school districts, pipelines and hospitals alike in recent years,” writes Easterly. “IT people,” she continues, are given the responsibility for ensuring the security of the systems they maintain without the “resources, influence, or accountability to ensure that security is appropriately prioritized against cost, performance, speed to market, and new features.“
Guardian Digital designed its solution with specific regards to security using the open source development methodology, as well as “secure by design” and “secure by default” concepts to software development. EnGarde Cloud Email Security actively protects against phishing and malware attacks that take advantage of these vulnerabilities to compromise user credentials and commit wire fraud.
Eighty-five percent of Microsoft 365 users have experienced a data breach over the past year, a statistic that can largely be attributed to the critical security gaps that exist in built-in email security defenses provided by Microsoft Exchange Online Protection (EOP) in Microsoft 365. “We needed something more secure than what Microsoft 365 offers. We were looking for something that would scan our emails for any vulnerabilities prior to them reaching our inbox. Something easy to manage. EnGarde demonstrated excellence in all of these areas,” writes Robert Williams, Senior Manager of Operations at Jersey Shore Financial Credit Union.
Guardian Digital protects businesses from software provider security flaws that aren’t always caught in time. It’s a constant struggle for small businesses to find the time and resources necessary to keep up with “Patch Tuesday” updates or understand the complicated threat landscape they face every day, such as from zero-day attacks or business email compromise attacks.
Cloud Email Security Protection for Small Businesses
EnGarde Cloud Email Security meets these small-business challenges for threat-ready business email protection against these attacks and others with a cloud-based, multi-tiered system that anticipates threats and safeguards business email.
EnGarde Cloud Email Security provides:
*End-to-end protection against phishing, ransomware, business email compromise, wire fraud and other threats
*Zero-hour outbreak control that protects against new, unknown threats
*Multi-layered detection and analysis engine that protects email using different and complementary technologies in the most effective way possible
*Around-the-clock system monitoring through artificial intelligence and qualified security professionals
*Predictive content analysis protection to stop stealth attacks
*Sender fraud protection using advanced encryption and authentication
About Guardian Digital
Guardian Digital, Inc. builds enterprise email solutions with an intense focus on security and unrivaled customer support, designed to ease information technology overhead for its customers. Since its inception in 1999, Guardian Digital has pioneered the open-source architecture security-as-a-service email protection model to block today’s and tomorrow’s sophisticated threats to email integrity. Guardian Digital continues to innovate the email security marketplace using technology unavailable from any other vendor. Its EnGarde Cloud Email Security leverages the benefits of open-source development, contemporary cloud technologies, and decades of combined experience protecting enterprises. Guardian Digital is dedicated to its customers and their safety is the very foundation of what the company offers and builds on in regard to business email protection.
Guardian Digital is a registered trademark or tradename of Guardian Digital, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
