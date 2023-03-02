Identity One announces FIPSlink as upgrade path for recently discontinued HID Global pivCLASS software
Identity One announces that their FIPSlink software as a replacement HID’s discontinued pivCLASS Mobile software for TWIC, PIV and CAC validation.ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, HID Global announced that March 31, 2023, would mark the end of support for HID’s pivCLASS Mobile Validation software. Many HID mobile solution users have since explored the impact of the announcement on their operations.
In light of this news, Identity One has announced that their FIPSlink software is available as a replacement for users who previously relied on HID’s pivCLASS Mobile software for handheld verification of TWIC, PIV and CAC (FIPS 201 credentials). FIPSlink represents a cost-effective and operationally efficient alternative for existing HID pivCLASS customers. Users can contact their security integrator or access control system sales representative today to replace pivCLASS with FIPSlink software, using a special discount reserved for users switching from a competitor like HID to Identity One. This unique offering allows users to pay the equivalent of pivCLASS Mobile’s annual software support renewal and upgrade to the new FIPSlink software.
FIPSlink performs TWIC, PIV and CAC (FIPS 201 credential) validation and access control function on handheld devices, such as Credence 3, Coppernic Access ER and Idemia ID Screen running Android OS, while also allowing users to effortlessly integrate into existing PACS. Users switching from pivCLASS to FIPSlink can also utilize their existing registrations in the pivCLASS database. For users who want to start fresh with a clean database, Identity One offers FIPS 201 credential registration that integrates with your access control system. FIPSlink is the only solution that offers users everything they need, from credential validation on a handheld device to multi-factor authentication at a gate, door or turnstile and everything in between.
About Identity One
Identity One creates next generation FIPS 201-compliant solutions. Our signature FIPSlink software integrates into physical access control systems to authenticate public key infrastructure based FIPS 201 smart cards to improve security when an individual attempts to gain access at a secure portal. Our mission is to register and verify identities for frictionless access and integration everywhere, in order to support physical access, logical access, IoT device management and biometric identity management solutions for applications in markets such as federal government, U.S. armed forces, critical infrastructure, ports and hazardous chemical processing and storage facilities. Identity One is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.
Tory Hinton
Maize Marketing
tory@maizemarketing.com