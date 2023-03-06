ClearGov Introduces First AI-Boosted Digital Budget Book Software
Company integrates leading AI content generator to help local governments draft financial communications in less time.
Anyone who has ever needed to write anything knows the challenge of ‘the blank page’. Once you get a first draft, the process gets much easier.”MAYNARD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearGov, a leading provider of budgeting software for local governments, today announced FirstDraft™, an innovative integration of AI content generator, ChatGPT, that helps reduce the time it takes for local governments to compose annual budget books. The FirstDraft functionality sources financial content from the agency’s budget and automatically authors a clear and professionally written draft of key sections of the budget book.
— Vincent Laiosa, Vice President of Engineering for ClearGov
“ClearGov’s FirstDraft feature uses advanced AI to generate an initial pass at several key sections of an agency’s budget book based on data that is fed automatically by the ClearGov budget cycle management platform,” said Chris Bullock, CEO and co-founder of ClearGov. “It is well-suited for fact-based content, such as explaining financial trends and changes. And, with a good starting point, Finance Directors or Budget Managers can quickly and easily edit the content to provide finer and more qualitative details, in a fraction of the time it would have otherwise taken.”
This innovation extends ClearGov’s history of industry firsts. In early 2020, the company introduced the first software dedicated solely to building governmental budget books. This innovation was quickly followed in 2021 by the industry’s first software built solely for Capital Budgeting, as well as a Personnel Budgeting software solution.
“Anyone who has ever needed to write anything knows the challenge of ‘the blank page’. Once you get a first draft, the process gets much easier,” said Vincent Laiosa, Vice President of Engineering for ClearGov. “While we do not think AI-driven content replaces the need for the personal touch, we are confident that our clients will be excited by FirstDraft’s ability to quickly get the narrative started and dramatically accelerate the final result.”
ClearGov’s Digital Budget Book software automatically builds budget books by incorporating annual budget data into customizable templates that are specifically designed to meet industry best practices and GFOA Budget Presentation Award criteria. Users can generate an initial version of key narratives with a simple click of a button and can refresh the content to generate alternative versions. Plus, FirstDraft dynamically varies the generated text to ensure that each budget book is unique.
FirstDraft will initially be offered via a limited, customer invite-only beta period on March 14, 2023, within the ClearGov Digital Budget Book solution. ClearGov customers will be notified directly with instructions on how to register for the beta period.
ClearGov® is the leading provider of public sector technology solutions to help local organizations of every size simplify their budgeting and licensing processes. ClearGov’s Budget Cycle Management solution helps local governments modernize and streamline their entire budgeting process. Its ClearForms platform modernizes any paper or PDF-based workflow process. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 800 agencies, and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.
