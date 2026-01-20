ClearGov and Gravity Announce Merger, Combining Forces to Create End-to-End Modern Finance Platform for Public Sector

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, ClearGov and Gravity announced the completion of their merger, operating under the ClearGov brand. Together, the new ClearGov business form one team with a shared mission to make public sector finance easier, faster, and more transparent for communities. With the merger of ClearGov and Gravity, the new ClearGov becomes the most comprehensive modern finance platform serving local governments, school districts, and state agencies across the United States.— Solving the Most Pressing Challenges in Public Sector Finance —Public finance teams face rising complexity: tighter budgets, limited staff capacity, aging infrastructure, new compliance requirements, and growing public expectations for transparency. The combined ClearGov platform helps agencies meet these demands by:– Increasing productivity with automation, faster reporting, and simplified document preparation– Reducing manual work and eliminating version chaos with integrated and automated processes– Improving collaboration across departments with shared workflows and connected data– Building community trust with clearer, more accessible financial communication“Uniting ClearGov and Gravity, we are unlocking the next chapter of innovation in the public sector,” said Tyler Davey, CEO of ClearGov. “Public sector finance teams do essential work, and too often they’re doing it with tools that slow them down. By bringing our two companies together, we’re removing friction from the entire finance lifecycle – strategizing, planning, budgeting, disclosing – so agencies can work with more clarity, more speed, and more confidence in how they do their work and share information with the communities they serve.”— Trusted by More Than 1,700 Agencies, Now Stronger Together —By uniting Gravity’s enterprise-grade reporting, disclosure automation, and grants management with ClearGov’s strengths in budgeting, planning, and community engagement, the combined platform now supports more than 1,700 government organizations nationwide.The platform creates one continuous workflow — connecting planning, budgeting, reporting, disclosures, grants, and transparency, and delivers the operational and compliance capabilities that legacy ERP systems were not designed to support. The result is a more efficient, accurate, and connected way for governments to manage their financial operations and engage their communities.— Leadership Continuity —Tyler Davey, former CEO of Gravity, will lead the combined organization as CEO. ClearGov co-founders Bryan Burdick and Chris Bullock will remain in key leadership roles, with Burdick serving the board and Bullock as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), guiding long-term product vision.“ClearGov was built to help public sector organizations operate more efficiently and communicate more clearly,” said Chris Bullock. “By joining forces with Gravity, we are accelerating our roadmap and delivering even more value to our customers.”— Looking Ahead —As part of the transaction, Lead Edge Capital — a $5 billion growth equity firm known for backing category-defining software companies including Toast, DuoSecurity, and LiveView Technologies — acquired ClearGov and merged the company with existing investment Gravity.“Together, ClearGov and Gravity represent the future of public sector financial modernization,” said Dan Lynn, Partner at Lead Edge Capital. “We’re proud to support a platform that strengthens government operations and transparency at a moment when communities need it most.”Throughout 2026, customers will continue using the ClearGov and Gravity products they rely on today, with a unified platform experience expected to begin rolling out later this year.###— About ClearGov —ClearGov makes it easy to plan, build and present your budget with confidence. Over 1700 local governments, school districts, and state agencies use ClearGov to bring stakeholders together in one central platform to manage the complete budget cycle - planning, budgeting, disclosing and engaging the community. Modern software built for the specific needs of the public sector, ClearGov is how teams get work done easier and faster, and how they tell their financial story in a way that builds trust and support. ClearGov is proudly endorsed by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and is an Affinity Partner with the International Association of School Business Officials (ASBO). For more information, visit www.cleargov.com — About Lead Edge Capital —Lead Edge Capital is a $5 billion growth equity firm investing in software, internet, and tech-enabled businesses globally. The firm has invested in a number of major software and internet companies around the world, including Alibaba Group, Arrive Logistics, Asana, Azul Systems, Bazaarvoice, Benchling, Clearscore, Duo Security, Grafana, GrowthZone, Holistiplan, LeanStaffing, LiveView Technologies, Pacemate, Safesend, Signal Sciences, Tempo, Toast, Wise, and YouSign. One of the main drivers of Lead Edge’s success is its unique investor base, a network of 700+ executives, entrepreneurs, and dealmakers who have built and run some of the world’s most successful companies. In addition to providing flexible capital, Lead Edge leverages this global network to connect portfolio companies with the customers, partners, talent, and advisors needed to accelerate growth. Lead Edge Capital was founded in 2011 and has offices in New York City, London and Santa Barbara.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.