Newly Renovated Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Named Four-Star Hotel in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2023 Star Awards
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa recently completed a $70 million renovation and received Forbes Travel Guide's prestigious Four-Star rating.
The Great Room Lobby of The Houstonian Hotel welcomes guests with a grand staircase, and 30-foot stone fireplace with comfortable furnishings and gathering areas.
Ratings Showcased on ForbesTravelGuide.com
The Houstonian was founded on the idea that you can work hard, play, and stay healthy in one place... there is nothing like this place in Texas in terms of luxury, service, and fitness amenities.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa earned the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award and is showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.
— Steve Fronterhouse, Houstonian Hotel General Manager
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa completed a $70 million renovation project in December 2022, enhancing its luxury lifestyle experiences across its 27 acres in the heart of the Uptown Houston area. The independent property is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its historic involvement in Houston's events and celebrations.
“The Houstonian was founded on the idea that you can work hard, play, and stay healthy in one place. Here we are 42 years later and there is nothing like this place in Texas in terms of luxury, service, and fitness amenities,” said Houstonian Hotel General Manager Steve Fronterhouse.
Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.
“Travel is in an incredible position for continued growth, as people prioritize authentic, in-person experiences,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “The hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants, and spas on our 2023 Star Rating list demonstrate an impressive commitment to creating memorable environments that nurture connection, joy, and sense of place as we experience the world to its fullest.”
To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.
# # #
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations.
The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club is available to hotel guests without a resort fee and offers over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Guests can enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming – all available to registered hotel guests for applicable fees, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. The club’s new full-service restaurant and bar with indoor/outdoor adult and family-friendly dining is called The Kitchen, poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s new grab-and-go is called Refuel offering light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery.
At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
Seliece Womble
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
+1 713-685-7961
email us here
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa; a place unlike any other.