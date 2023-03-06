Creamfields South 2023 - Huge Line Up Announced + Arc Stage Heads South + Trick & Paradise Host Runway Stage

The countdown to festival season has officially started as Creamfields South unleashes a huge line up for its return to Essex on May Bank Holiday weekend

CHELMSFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM , March 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown to festival season has officially started as Creamfields South unleashes a huge line up for its return to Hylands Park in Essex on May Bank Holiday weekend. Following a triumphant debut last year, the UK’s hottest dance festival has once again attracted some of the biggest names in electronic music which will see performances from the likes of Calvin Harris (Exclusive), Swedish House Mafia (Exclusive), Tiësto (Exclusive), Eric Prydz, Patrick Topping, Jamie Jones, Carl Cox (Hybrid Live), Ben Hemsley, Camelphat, Fatboy Slim, Joel Corry, Andy C, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Annie Mac, Kölsch, Example, MK, LF System, Gorgon City, Nina Kraviz, Sonny Fodera, Sam Divine and Hannah Laing + many more to be announced.This week’s line up announcement follows more exciting news from the festival powerhouse who are raising the game this year and will see them bringing one of the most talked about stage productions in recent years – Runway presented by SHEIN. Since making its debut at Creamfields North last year, Runway has firmly earned its place as one of the main set-pieces of the UK festival scene. Loved by DJs and the audience alike and giving a full assault on the senses in a setting that goes beyond a simple audio-visual set up, the 20,000-capacity super structure will be making its debut at Creamfields South and hosted by two of the hottest labels in electronic music – Paradise (Saturday) and Trick (Sunday), with Patrick Topping and Jamie Jones bringing an army of talent to entertain across the weekend.And if that’s not enough the monolithic centrepiece from the north edition – Arc Stage which spans a jaw dropping 100 metres wide will be getting its first airing of the summer as it makes its South debut.With less than 120 days to go, there’s no better start to festival season than Creamfields South. The countdown is on! Tickets on sale 9am (GMT) Friday 27th January.EVENT INFOCreamfields SouthHylands Park, Chelmsford, UKFriday 26th – Sunday 28th May 2023 Bank Holiday WeekendTickets on sale now www.creamfieldssouth.com Info: IG & Twitter - @CreamfieldSouth / #CreamfieldsSouth

Creamfields South Phase 1 Line Up Announced