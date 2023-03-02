&facts Joins NVIDIA Inception
Birmingham-based tech start-up, &facts, joins NVIDIA Inception to help eCommerce brands grow and understand how customer demand is changing
We are thrilled to join NVIDIA Inception and leverage the expertise it provides to enhance our platform’s AI and ML capabilities.”BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UK, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANDFACTS LIMITED (“&facts”) today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.
&facts is a market insights platform for modern brands. Changing consumer behaviour is a massive challenge for brands; causing their growth and revenues to decline. The &facts platform uses billions of real-world and real-time signals combined with advanced AI to help brands understand how customer demand is changing. The platform makes market research happen in minutes, rather than weeks – giving brands real-time insights without complex integrations.
NVIDIA Inception will allow &facts to accelerate its journey in leveraging AI technology to drive the eCommerce industry. The program will enable &facts to utilise deep learning frameworks and GPU technology to train and deploy advanced AI models, and provide the platform with the necessary hardware acceleration to handle demanding AI workloads. With NVIDIA’s support and expertise in AI technology, &facts can push the boundaries of what is possible in the eCommerce industry. Inception will also offer &facts the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.
“We are thrilled to join NVIDIA Inception and leverage the expertise it provides to enhance our platform’s AI and ML capabilities.” said Sohaib Ahmed, founder and CEO of &facts. “We are confident that this collaboration will help us provide more accurate and valuable market insights to our brands, and forge our position as a leader in intelligent insights for consumer brands.”
NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, technical resources, marketing support and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.
&facts is a market insights platform for eCommerce brands that uses billions of real-world signals to help brands understand how customer demand is changing. The &facts platform make market research happen in minutes, rather than weeks - giving brands real-time insights without complex integrations. &facts helps eCommerce brands stay ahead of the curve by identifying trends, forecasting market behaviour, and recommending new opportunities. For more information, visit www.andfacts.com
