Neptune Software Earns Spot on G2's 2023 Best Software Awards for Development Products

OSLO, Norway, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Software, the SAP-market's leading no-code/low-code enterprise app development platform, today announced it has been named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards , placing 14 on the best Development Products list. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

This is Neptune's first time receiving G2's Best Software Award recognition, earning its place this year thanks to empowering IT departments to achieve real business results – easily and fast. Its no-code/low-code app development platform for enterprises, Neptune DXP, helps to modernize, optimize and easily build digital solutions, especially for SAP processes.

"With Neptune DXP we always thrive to provide nothing but the best to our customers. We understand the struggles many SAP companies face and believe in making SAP processes and working with it easier and simpler - for everyone. We are very proud of this year's best software recognition and it shows that our customers are truly happy," Andreas Grydeland Sulejewski, CEO at Neptune Software noted.

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."

Neptune DXP achieved Leader and High Performer on the G2 Winter 2023 Report by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the categories of Low-Code Development Platforms, Digital Experience Platforms, Rapid App Development Platforms, and Mobile Development Platforms. Furthermore Neptune DXP was voted easiest software to use and easiest company to do business with.

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 730 enterprise customers and over 4 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease. Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications - saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.

Follow Neptune Software on LinkedIn and Twitter and start testing the platform for free and building apps with two unlimited developer licenses at https://www.neptune-software.com/free-trial.

Jenny Gardynski at G2

jgardynski@g2.com or press@g2.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neptune-software-earns-spot-on-g2s-2023-best-software-awards-for-development-products-301760868.html

SOURCE Neptune Software