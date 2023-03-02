Yocan Pillar - the world's 1st smart E-rig with TGT heating technology

Yocan Pillar, as the first product launched by yocan in 2023, is the world's first E-rig with TGT heating technology. Yocan Pillar TGT coil combines ceramic donut and quartz XTAL rod.

SHENZHEN, China (PRWEB) March 02, 2023

Yocan Tech, one of the top players in the vape industry, has brought its new product Yocan Pillar, the world's first smart E-rig.The device features a new coil technology, the TGT Coil.

Yocan Pillar, as the first product launched by yocan in 2023, is the world's first E-rig with TGT heating technology. The main body is made of zinc alloy with a glass mouthpiece, magnetic connection. "That will be our Electric Dab Rigs line new beginning!"

Yocan Pillar, an portable vaporizer to provide water-filtered concentrate vaporization on-the-go. Pairing the TGT coil's raw power with water filtration allows for strong yet smooth hits.It allows users to choose between 3 voltage levels, indicated by the indicator light. Higher Voltage levels offer more efficient extraction, while lower voltage levels will provide intense flavor. The fast 30-second heat-up time allows users to extract all active ingredients in one hit when users are hot loading.

Yocan Pillar TGT coil combines ceramic donut and quartz XTAL rod. No exposed coil, your concentrate won't go straight onto a coil, instead it will be on the ceramic donut and melt into the XTAL rod. You can get enormous vapor with excellent sapor by the perfect combination of ceramic and quartz.

Yocan Pillar are available with five colors including Pearl Black, Pearl White, Pearl Orange, Pearl Teal, Pearl Green. To find out more information of the device, please visit: https://www.yocan.com/featured_item/pillar

Yocan Tech one of the best manufactures in the vaping industry,with lots of exclusive vape technologies. Our vaporizes are known for its high quality,sleek design, and exceptional vapor production. As a vaporizer manufacturer, Yocan strive to promote not only an elevated way of vaping,but also thinking and living. Each device has been carefully screened by our professional team to give you a more quality experience. Also Yocan will continue to come out more excellent technologies and new products in near future.

