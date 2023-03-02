Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,854 in the last 365 days.

CD NXT power tool system empowers surgeons through real-time depth measurement

KALAMAZOO, Michigan, USA, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker SYK announced the launch of its CD NXT System, the latest innovation in the company's power tools. This patented technology provides real-time depth measurement as the surgeon drills, allowing for fast, accurate, consistent digital depth measurement across various procedures.  

"We continuously listen to the needs and pain points of our customers."

CD NXT streamlines instrumentation and surgical steps, offering an accurate and reproducible measurement while removing errors commonly associated with a manual depth gauge. The system works independently of the implant system, allowing broad use across the market.

"We continuously listen to the needs and pain points of our customers. We discovered the need for a more accurate and dependable depth measurement tool through research. CD NXT fills that gap through a revolutionary technology allowing the power tool to communicate information back to the surgeon, enabling real-time decision-making," said Bill Scott, vice president and general manager of Stryker's Orthopaedic Instruments business.  

CD NXT features include: 

  • Automatic cortex-to-cortex measurement and digital readout 
  • One-step drilling and measurement 
  • Compatibility with all legacy cordless driver attachments 

For more information, including videos, please visit Stryker's CD NXT System product page at https://www.stryker.com//us/en/orthopaedic-instruments/products/cd-nxt.html 

About Stryker
Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Media contact
Beth Sizemore 
Sr. Director, Strategic Communications 
Instruments 
beth.sizemore@stryker.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cd-nxt-power-tool-system-empowers-surgeons-through-real-time-depth-measurement-301760161.html

SOURCE Stryker

You just read:

CD NXT power tool system empowers surgeons through real-time depth measurement

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more