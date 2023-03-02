Global Cloud Xchange Partners with Cambridge Management Consulting to Expand its Channel Partner Program Globally

Cambridge MC to grow GCX's ecosystem of partners and resellers, enhancing reach to deliver GCX's portfolio of global products and services

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a network service provider powering global connectivity for new media providers, telecom carriers and enterprises, announces the company has signed a strategic agreement with Cambridge Management Consulting (Cambridge MC), one of the most dynamic and innovative consulting organizations globally. The strategic engagement will expand GCX's reach to offer and deliver its global product and service offerings across various wholesale and enterprise markets using Cambridge MC's key telecom Master Agents.

"For a number of years, the global agent channel has asked us about the opportunity to offer GCX's products," says David Bruce, Head of Europe, US and APAC, Global Cloud Xchange. "Today, we're delighted to respond to their interests. Through this collaboration with Cambridge MC, and to support our ambitious growth plans, GCX gains access to a much wider ecosystem of resellers and partners that can offer GCX's portfolio of products and services globally."

"Cambridge MC's network of industry executives exist to solve the key sales and marketing pain points of global telecom operators," says Tim Passingham, founder and chairman of Cambridge Management Consulting. "Our exceptional consultants are highly experienced and knowledgeable in helping companies scale their organizations through effective channel partnership programs. From concept through to execution, we help organizations like GCX accelerate and expand their reach to the market."

Today, GCX enables new media providers, telecom carriers and enterprises to leverage growth opportunities and improve resilience through strategic subsea network capacity and diverse route offerings in high growth markets throughout the world. The company's network capabilities are supported by a team of industry experts providing consultative solutions, managed ICT, cyber security, and UCaaS services to some of the world's most notable brands.

For specific questions about the GCX partnership and involvement in the telecom channel. Contact Richard Darcy, Global Channel Manager at Rdarcy@globalcloudxchange.com.

About Global Cloud Xchange:

GCX Holdings Limited (Bermuda), operating as Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), offers network services that power digital transformation for enterprises, new media providers, and telecoms carriers. We cover all aspects of cloud-centric connectivity from managed SD-WAN and hybrid networks, to direct Cloud connections and 100 Gps+ waves. With a pedigree going back 30+ years, GCX are experts in providing connectivity throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America via the vast GCX subsea network (the world's largest private submarine cable network), with extensions available into more than 200 countries worldwide.

To learn more about GCX

About Cambridge Management Consulting:

Cambridge Management Consulting is a global management consultancy with an emphasis on digital transformation and business impact. We focus on overcoming barriers in complex business transformations using an agile service approach and our global talent pool.

Our mission is to help our clients make a better impact on the world.

We firmly believe in the value of real-world experience. That is why we do not hire ‘consultants'. Instead, we hire leading experts with a track record of driving growth and innovation.

Cambridge MC has offices in London, Paris, and Tel Aviv; and over 120 consultants in 18 countries.

Our services fall under four integrated consultancy practices: Technology, Process, Strategy and People; as well as four vertical markets: Telecoms, Energy & Utilities, Digital Technology, and Education & Public Sector.

To find out more go to www.cambridgemc.com

For press enquiries, contact Mirren Mace, Chief of Staff: mmace@cambridgemc.com

