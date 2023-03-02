New York Festivals Joins Forces with Paul Marobella, CEO of VOKAL to Launch New Video Series, “State of the Biz”
You can’t open a periodical, a magazine, or a website without thinking about how technology is impacting creativity”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® Advertising Awards and Paul Marobella, CEO of VOKAL have partnered on a new content venture named, “State of the Biz”. As host of the new series, Paul along with his guests examine new innovations in technology, emerging industry trends, and the evolving advertising landscape.
For the inaugural episode, Paul leads an impressive roster of A-list creative leaders in a riveting analysis and dynamic conversation on the impact of technology and its influences on creativity and commerce. Panelists for “State of the Biz” – Creativity + Commerce: Can They Coexist? include some of New York City’s most forward thinking creative leaders.
State of the Biz – Creativity + Commerce Panelists:
• Nathalie Brown, Vice President, Executive Creative Director at VMLY&R
• Tyler DeAngelo, Chief Creative Officer of Strawberry Frog
• Chris Garbutt, Chief Creative Officer of Vice Media Group and President of Virtue
• Jaime Robinson, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer of JOAN Creative
Together this panel of multi-awarded creative change agents discuss how creativity coexists with technology within the agency and brand relationship and explore campaigns that merge commerce and creativity in risk-taking adventurous ways.
“You can’t open a periodical, a magazine, or a website without thinking about how technology is impacting creativity,” added Paul Marobella.
Paul Marobella is a creative leader fluent in digital + data and a transformational executive who spent 20 years working with immersive digital experiences on both the agency and brand side, he brings his unique hybrid experience and insights to the mix as series host.
“We’re thrilled that Paul together with these noteworthy innovators are sharing their collective knowledge and insider information within this new series,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Awards Competition. “Their years spent crafting future forward work offers the viewer a compelling master class with creative leaders who are successfully navigating the emerging tech landscape on behalf of prominent brands.”
Visit HERE to view episode 1 of “State of the Biz” – Creativity + Commerce – Can They Coexist? Stay tuned for additional episodes of "State of the Biz" with Paul Marobella coming soon. For more on host Paul Marobella, visit New York Festivals interview series, Creativity From the Other Side with David Sable latest episode featuring Paul Marobella.
The early bird deadline to enter the 2023 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is March 10, 2023. For more information on categories, rules and regulations, or to enter your work into the 2023 competition, please visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/.
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries worldwide and is judged by an international jury of more than 400+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury. New York Festivals Advertising Awards jury panels collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.
