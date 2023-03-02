Submit Release
Authentic Web Inc. Welcomes Sean Kernaghan as Chief Technology Officer

F1000 Technology Leader will Power the Next Phase of Customer Growth and Product Roadmap

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Authentic Web Inc., provider of modern enterprise domain, DNS, and certificate control systems with a purpose to empower enterprise teams to easily address DNS security vulnerabilities and solve change compliance gaps announced Sean Kernaghan as Chief Technology Officer.

Sean brings over 20 years of experience building global, scalable, secure SaaS businesses, multi-cloud infrastructures and agile development teams. Coupled with enterprise level SaaS systems leadership, Sean is a recognized subject matter expert in managing domain and DNS infrastructures for F1000 clients with a focus on DNS security.

Peter LaMantia, CEO says, “Sean and I worked together for years migrating and transitioning hundreds of thousands of domains and DNS zones. What I know about domain and DNS transitions, I learned from Sean. As Authentic Web scales to meet increased market demand for enterprise control, visibility, and automation systems to manage critical DNS networks, there isn’t a better technology leader on the planet to guide us through the next phase of our journey.”

“I recognized instantly how Authentic Web’s DNS control system technology is a game changer for a critical infrastructure management space, ripe for a re-engineered solution. This is particularly true for domains and DNS which are inherently difficult to manage, and vulnerable to a global, elevated state of cyber security threats. If a company is not managing their DNS network with automated systems, they are exposing their company and customers to unacceptable risk. Authentic Web has nailed the automated workflow, compliance, and enterprise team empowerment in the domain and DNS space. I look forward to the journey ahead!” says Sean.

Sean formerly served as CTO at Hostopia.com before assuming CTO responsibility at Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX), which acquired Hostopia.

About Authentic Web Inc.
Authenticweb.com solves the need for enterprises teams to easily manage domains, DNS, and certificates in a single pane of glass control system with visibility, automation, and control tools. Authentic Web’s systems empower enterprise teams by making visible DNS security vulnerabilities, incorporating change management compliance controls and automation to mitigate these risks while improving performance to reduce the total cost of ownership. The company is based in Toronto, Canada with operations in the UK, USA and Europe supporting several top tier enterprise clients and teams from those geographies.

Peter LaMantia
Authentic Web Inc.
+1 416-821-3225
peter@authenticweb.com

