DED Awards $10 Million for Economic Recovery in Lincoln QCTs

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded $10,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) to eight economic recovery projects in Lincoln Qualified Census Tracts (QCTs). The QCT Recovery Grant Program – Lincoln was created under LB 1024, also known as the Economic Recovery Act, to respond to the negative economic impacts of the coronavirus public health emergency.

DED developed an action plan for the implementation of these funds and invited applications. DED received applications for 10 projects totaling over $30 million in funding requests.

The funds awarded through the QCT Recovery Grant Program – Lincoln provide grants to aid Lincoln Qualified Census Tracts in their economic recovery from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Awarded projects will revitalize public spaces in Lincoln’s QCTs; create innovative housing solutions; and help Lincoln QCTs attract, retain, and develop a diverse and highly qualified workforce.

For more information on the QCT Recovery Grant Program – Lincoln, visit the program webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/qct-recovery-grant-program/. For information on other Economic Recovery Act programs, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/.

QCT Recovery Grant Program – Lincoln Recipients