Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,144 in the last 365 days.

Norwegian Startup Norse Biotech AS Launches Betulin as an Active Ingredient for Cosmetic Use

Norse Biotech AS

Norse Biotech AS is proud to release Betulin a natural compound found in birch trees and used as an active ingredient in cosmetic products.

ELVERUM, NORWAY, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Betulin is known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and skin-brightening properties. This natural compound has a long history of use in the household and has now been proven to be an effective ingredient in modern cosmetic formulations.

Through numerous laboratory experiments Betulin has been found to have a range of benefits for the skin, including reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improving skin elasticity, and enhancing the skin's natural glow. Additionally, it has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties, making it an ideal ingredient for sensitive or reactive skin types.

Based in Elverum, Norway, Norse Biotech AS has developed a proprietary extraction process that ensures the purity, sustainability, and effectiveness of Betulin in cosmetic products. The company's research and development team has conducted extensive research on the best methods for the collection and extraction of Betulin from birch trees in the Norwegian forest.

"We are thrilled to launch Betulin as an active ingredient in cosmetic formulations," says Ray Chrisman, principal scientist of Norse Biotech AS. “We believe that our innovative extraction process, combined with our commitment to sustainability, will allow us to deliver a high-quality product to cosmetic manufacturers.”

Norse Biotech's Betulin is now available to cosmetic manufacturers and formulators worldwide. To learn more about Betulin and its benefits, please visit www.norsebiotech.com

John Chrisman
Norse Biotech AS
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Norwegian Startup Norse Biotech AS Launches Betulin as an Active Ingredient for Cosmetic Use

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Chemical Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more