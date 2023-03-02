Mass Insight Education & Research names founding Chief People Officer
Dr. Leslie Chang brings 20+ years of equity driven leadership to the role.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) announces the appointment of Dr. Leslie Chang as the organization’s first Chief People Officer (CPO). As the newest member of Mi's executive leadership team, the creation of Dr. Chang's role is another step in the organization’s continued journey towards Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and realizing its DEI Belief Statements in Action. The purpose of the role is to lead the sustained growth of Mi’s people and culture, inclusive of DEI.
“Dr. Leslie Chang is an inclusive, strategic, and results-focused leader,” said Mi President & CEO Susan F. Lusi, Ph.D. “We are thrilled that Leslie will lead our continued efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive team and values-based culture.”
Leslie Chang, Ed.D., a first-generation immigrant and college graduate in her family, brings to the role over 24 years of educational experience as a teacher, principal, superintendent, and Chief Schools Officer and has a strong track record of leading organizations in ways that prioritize social justice, equity, and access for underserved communities. She is a professor at Loyola Marymount University and teaches courses on DEI and its intersections with educational opportunity and instructional leadership. Dr. Chang is a systems-driven, strategic, resourceful, and innovative problem-solver committed to creating a culture of inclusion and belonging, rooted in anti-racism with the goal of creating sustainable systems, practices, and policies that support the conditions for all to succeed, be seen, heard, and uplifted.
“My number one goal is to listen and learn from our people and remain centered in the voices of those who are impacted by our decisions to shape the future we seek to create,” said Dr. Chang. “I look forward to engaging in this work alongside my colleagues and am excited about the possibilities of our work together to make Mi stronger and better in service of equity and liberation.”
Dr. Chang originally joined the Mi team as Managing Director of School Improvement in January of 2022. In that role, she led and supported directors, managers and senior consultants engaging with leaders at the school, district, and state levels to improve district strategy and school level effectiveness. Leslie holds a B.A. in Sociology, and M.S. in Education from Mount St. Mary’s University and her Ed.D. in Educational Leadership and Change from Fielding Graduate University. Her doctoral research focused on Developing Latino Parents as Leaders which became a codified model disseminated across the organization she led, and she presented the impact of the model at the national level.
About Mass Insight Education & Research: Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) was founded over 25 years ago and partners with states, districts, schools, and communities to implement customized strategies and build capacity to advance equity and opportunity in K12 education, so that all students, and particularly those who have been systemically marginalized, are prepared to achieve their academic and personal potential. For more information, visit www.massinsight.org.
