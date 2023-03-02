MetaTdex Expands Trading Pairs on Polygon Chain to Include WBTC/USDT and WETH/USDT
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaTdex, a decentralized exchange (DEX), has made headlines with the addition of new trading pairs on the Polygon chain, including the popular WBTC/USDT and WETH/USDT pairs. As the crypto market continues to heat up, traders are increasingly looking for reliable and secure trading platforms that can provide fast and zero-slippage services.
Zero-Slippage Trading Services and Diverse Stablecoin Selection
MetaTdex is known for providing fast, in-depth, and zero-slippage trading services, making it an attractive option for traders seeking a secure and trustworthy trading experience. The platform's diverse selection of stablecoins can also be advantageous for traders looking to hedge against market volatility or diversify their portfolios.
Trading Pairs on the MetaTdex Polygon Chain
The trading pairs currently available on MetaTdex's Polygon chain include TT/USDT, BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, MATIC/USDT, HEME/USDT, and GME/USDT, with the addition of WBTC/USDT and WETH/USDT pairs expanding the platform's capabilities even further.
MetaTdex Emerges as a Strong Contender Amid Regulatory Pressure on Centralized Exchanges
With increasing regulatory pressure on centralized exchanges like Binance, decentralized platforms like MetaTdex are emerging as viable alternatives due to their decentralization and increased security measures. MetaTdex's recent expansion on the Polygon chain, coupled with its fast and reliable trading services, positions it as a top contender in the competitive world of decentralized trading platforms.
MetaTdex's expansion on the Polygon chain, coupled with its diverse stablecoin selection and decentralization, positions it as a strong contender in the competitive world of decentralized trading platforms. Traders seeking a reliable and secure platform to trade mainstream cryptocurrencies may want to consider MetaTdex as a potential option.
