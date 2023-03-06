Synchronized Planning by CONSILIO: How to master volatile market situations
Economic and political frictions such as the breakdown of reliable land, sea and air transport routes pose major challenges to companies from all sectors.
CONSILIO shows how users can proactively respond when turnover and production fall apart using advanced SAP solutions such as IBP and PP/DS.
Do you want to optimally coordinate your rough and detailed planning processes? Together we develop a future-oriented strategy with coordinated planning processes of your supply chain and production.”DORNACH, GERMANY, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Economic and political disruptions, such as the loss of reliable land, sea and air transport routes, pose major challenges to companies in all industries. These can include issues such as extreme weather conditions, disruptions to major waterways such as the Suez Canal, pandemic-related closures of port facilities or airports, and rising energy and commodity prices. However, classic ERP logistics modules are not suitable for proactively responding to short-term, unpredictable market situations. In such situations, end-to-end digitally networked solutions are required that offer maximum transparency and real-time information. While they cannot prevent the disruptions, they can potentially reduce the negative impact on day-to-day business.
— Christoph Habla, Partner and Head of IBP, CONSILIO GmbH
SAP's cover story, "Keep the World Running with SAP Digital Supply Chain," published by Digital Innovation Magazine, should also be seen in this context. CONSILIO, the Munich-based SAP specialist, contributed an expert article to the publication. Under the heading "What to do when turnover and production fall apart?", the SAP experts at CONSILIO show how companies from various industries can proactively respond to short-term, unpredictable market situations with the help of modern SAP solutions and Synchronized Planning - in particular with the Integrated Business Planning (IBP) and PP/DS modules.
CONSILIO, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is an independent, internationally active consulting firm with locations in Germany, Bulgaria and Switzerland and is an expert in optimizing processes, implementing forward-looking solutions for finance, sales, production and logistics, and transforming integrated SAP applications to S/4HANA. CONSILIO supports companies in the further development of their business strategies and their digitalization using SAP standard software such as SAP S/4HANA, SAP ERP, SAP SCM and SAP IBP in the areas of Supply Chain Management, Product Lifecycle Management, Finance & Controlling and Technology. With its SAP expertise, the company focuses primarily on the automotive, process and MILL industries, aerospace & defense, and mechanical and plant engineering. CONSILIO also meets the highest security and quality standards with ISO/IEC 27001, ISO9001 and TISAX certifications.
