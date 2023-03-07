GENE partners with Genius to help girls step into STEM with a free coding workshop in Brighton

Free coding workshop in Brighton aimed to help close the gender gap in STEM.

BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Magento-certified ecommerce agency announced today, it will be running a free coding workshop in partnership with Genius Brighton. Aimed at teaching girls and gender-variant children aged 9-15 tech skills to help close the gender gap in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

The challenge of increasing diversity in digital is now firmly on the agenda across the UK, but it is far from a solved problem. Women are still under-represented across the industry. The issue extends right through the career, starting in schools where education institutions report little to no growth in the number of women taking STEM subjects.

“More needs to be done to encourage the women IT leaders of tomorrow. The aim of this workshop is to empower girls and non-binary children and to provide a safe, inclusive space for them to learn and grow. We want to build their confidence and dreams so they can become the IT leaders of our future.” Lauren Beer, Chief Delivery Officer, GENE

“It’s important to create a diverse and supportive environment for underrepresented groups in tech and highlight the unique opportunities that our workshops offer for young people to develop their coding skills.” Andrew, Founder and CEO, of Genius

As part of the event, 6 industry experts from GENE and the founder of Genius Brighton (Andrew), will organise a half day session that includes learning very important skills they’ll need for the future such as problem-solving, leadership and coding, as well as being mentored by women already in the industry. The aim of the workshop is to motivate girls to dream big and aspire to roles in STEM industries.

The 2023 event will be taking place at GENE’s Brighton office, BN1 1AL. Thursday 20th April, 10:00 - 14:00. More information about this event can be found here.

About GENE

GENE believes in radical collaboration to make ecommerce better. Combining strategy, design, development, operations and insights.

Through long-lasting partnerships, we support our clients to shape change through strategy and design of ecommerce stores, designed to enhance the customer experience at every part of the buying journey.

Contact: Smeeta Padhiar, Marketing Manager, GENE

Email: smeeta.padhiar@gene.co.uk