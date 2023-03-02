Experts At Marketing 2.0 Conference Warn Of Increasing Scam Activity
With phishing scams and email fraud rising, panelists stressed the importance of thoroughly researching companies, including visiting their websitesLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Marketing 2.0 Conference in Las Vegas in December 2022, experts gathered to discuss the increasing trend of fraudulent activity online and how it affects the brands which become victims.
“This is a timely and relevant topic to discuss, particularly as scams have become more commonplace,” said Jatin Kanojia, Manager at the Marketing 2.0 Conference. “Brand integrity and trust is the lifeblood of successful companies, and with the number of scams out there today, brands are at greater risk of being damaged.”
Panelists from various companies and organizations gave examples of marketing scams that companies have encountered and cautioned of fraud’s damaging impact on businesses. One expert said these schemes are becoming increasingly difficult to spot, and many companies fall prey to them unknowingly.
The panelists agreed that while marketing scams often involve stolen resources or misappropriated funds, their actual impact lies in the reputation damage to the victim’s brand. One presenter mentioned that customers expect honesty and transparency in all aspects of their interaction with a company, and fraud undermines that trust.
Panelists also provided tips for protecting brands from scams. Here are some of the suggestions shared:
Make sure to do your research when you are considering using a third-party marketing provider. Get reviews from trusted sources and ask questions about how data will be used and stored.
Set up measures that will allow you to audit data so you can ensure it is accurate and that there is no unauthorized access or sharing of it.
Be careful when participating in marketing contests or giving away prizes. Set a budget for these activities, and always be sure to have it verified.
Keep up with current trends and scams, as fraudsters constantly evolve and develop new ways to trick unsuspecting brands.
Marketing 2.0 Conference’s experts offered this takeaway at the session's close: “Trust but verify - Don’t get fooled and become the victim of a scam. Regularly review and evaluate potential risks to your brand, and always be prepared to respond if and when a scam appears.” Lastly, the panel emphasized the need for consistent communication with customers. Consumers should always be kept in the loop and provided with details on potential risks, how data will be stored, and how your company handles privacy. For more information about its upcoming editions, visit www.marketing2conf.com.
