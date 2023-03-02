NEW GAME STUDIO LAUNCH
Veteran Game Developers from Halo, Call of Duty, Battlefield, and Doom Have a Unique New Shooter IP.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Evolve 512, a new game development studio, has been formed by industry veterans with extensive experience working on some of the top shooters of all time, including Call of Duty, Halo, Battlefield, and Doom.
The founders of Evolve 512, John Paul Eaton, Jeff Vezina, Alden Filion, and David Ancira, have a combined experience of over 88 years working on some of the most popular and beloved video game franchises.
With their combined experience, Evolve 512 is already in the works on their own IP that is pushing the boundaries of the shooter genre. "We're thrilled to launch Evolve 512 and to begin work on the shooter that we have always wanted to make," said John Paul Eaton, Co-founder of Evolve 512.
Evolve 512 is set apart from other studios by their extensive experience working on all the top shooters and their focus on leveraging the latest technology and tools to create AAA content faster and more efficiently than ever before.
The founders of Evolve 512 are known for their innovative gameplay and community-focused development approach to creating games that the audience wants to play and be involved in.
The new studio has teamed up with Studio Capital Management, known for helping independent game developers set up new IP, and both parties are excited to see what they can accomplish together.
The founders of Evolve 512 created the studio to get back to making games that are designed in collaboration with the community to develop fresh innovative experiences.
The studio's founders are renowned experts in using the Unreal Engine, the world's leading game engine technology that powers many of the biggest games in the industry today. Their goal is to harness the power of the Unreal Engine to deliver immersive, high-quality gaming experiences that are visually stunning and thrilling to play.
The founders of Evolve 512 are constantly evolving their tools and systems to make the development process smoother and more enjoyable, so they can focus on what matters most: creating fun and engaging gameplay experiences.
Alden Filion, Co-founder of Evolve 512, stated, "Our new IP is already a blast to play, and we're excited to see what we can create with the community."
About Evolve 512:
Evolve 512 is a new game development studio founded by industry veterans with extensive experience working on some of the top shooters of all time, including Call of Duty, Halo, Battlefield, and Doom. The studio focuses on developing new IPs and co-development with a community-focused approach that leverages the latest technology and tools to create engaging and innovative gameplay experiences.
