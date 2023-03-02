Desert Control signs new projects for initiatives to overcome drought and water scarcity in the U.S. Southwest

U.S. official opening in Yuma, Arizona

Desert Control has developed Liquid Natural Clay to improve sandy soil, reduce water usage, and improve yields for agriculture, forests, and green landscapes.

Water risk is business risk for farmers and landowners. Solutions to conserve water while improving yields are vital to safeguard the future of agriculture.” — Ole Kristian Sivertsen, President and Group CEO, Desert Control

YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Control continues signing new projects in the United States

Yuma, Arizona, 2 March 2023 – Desert Control enters March with additional projects secured in the U.S. Five new agreements for commercial pilots are signed in the first quarter of 2023.

After successfully completing the first revenue-generating pre-project with Limoneira Company, the company, in February, signed new commercial pilots with Five Rivers Cattle Feeding in Wellton Mohawk, Arizona, Lemonica Citrus in Calipatria, California, and Fortuna De Oro golf course in Yuma, Arizona. March is off to a strong start with similar agreements secured with Griffin Ranches in Somerton, Arizona, and Coyote Wash golf course in Wellton, Arizona.

The company is negotiating several additional agreements for similar projects, expected to be signed within the coming months. Based on the current pipeline Desert Control anticipates signing at least five new commercial pilots per quarter and is further confident in converting more than 50% from commercial pilots to larger-scale deployments based on achieving targeted water savings, reduced energy consumption, and improved fertilizer efficiency while maintaining or improving crop yield. The time from launch of a commercial pilot to larger-scale deployment varies by crop. Citrus and dates have long seasons with one harvest yearly, while vegetables have shorter cycles. Crops like alfalfa can have up to 8 or 10 cuts annually, leading to a faster processes to acquire yield impact data for decisions.

The newly signed agreements are with customers that represent significant potential. Five Rivers is the world's largest "cattle feeder," with farms in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Idaho, and Arizona. The commercial LNC pilot will be carried out on the McElhaney farm in Wellton Mohawk, which has 1,100 acres of irrigated fields. The pilot will focus on alfalfa as the farms main crop for animal feed.

Lemonica Citrus has a 1200-acre citrus farming operation in Calipatria, California. Fortuna De Oro and Coyote Wash are golf courses in Yuma and Wellton, Arizona, with large, irrigated turf areas, trees, and ground cover vegetation. The most recent commercial pilot is secured with Griffin Ranches, which have 2000 acres of farmland in Yuma and Somerton, Arizona, where they grow various vegetables and mixed greens, cotton, alfalfa, and dates. The commercial LNC pilot will start with date palms motivated by the significant results achieved for date cultivation in the UAE (47% water savings while achieving an 8% yield increase and 21% increase in graded quality of the fruits). Based on positive pilot results, the objectives are to expand LNC deployments for larger-scale rollouts.

For more information, please contact:

Ole Kristian Sivertsen

President and Group CEO

Email: oks@desertcontrol.com

Mobile (USA): +1 650 643 6136

Mobile (NOR): +47 957 77 777



About Desert Control:

Desert Control specializes in climate-smart AgTech solutions to combat desertification, soil degradation, and water scarcity. Its patented Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) restores and enhances soil ecosystems to reduce water usage and improve the efficiency of fertilizers and natural resources for agriculture, forests, and green landscapes. LNC enables sandy and arid soil to retain water and nutrients, thus increasing crop yields, plant health, and ecosystem resilience while preserving water and natural resources by up to 50%.

Overcoming drought and water scarcity in the U.S. Southwest