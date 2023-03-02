The Official Poster of the 12th Global Nonviolent Film Festival
Global Nonviolent Film Festival official poster ©2023 - Features actress Stella Hinsen, Graphic design by Daria Trifu
From September 28 to October 8, the Global Nonviolent Film Festival will hold its 12th edition.
Daria and Bruno have created a marvelous festival that is so artist-friendly. They are flawless in their selection of films. I haven’t been treated with such consideration since the Berlinale in 1989.”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The poster for the festival’s 12th edition was released today. Emerging actress Stella Hinsen is the star of the event’s 2023 digital artwork that was designed by multi-talented artist and film producer Daria Trifu, the festival’s co-founder and director.
— Film director Brad Mays (USA)
The poster is a snapshot of a parallel moment captured during the filming of a movie. A mirror on the wall reflects the point of view of the actress who observes the action taking place before her with admiration and deep thought. Daria Trifu explains that, “There are two ways to see film: one way is how the filmmaker sees it, and the other is how the viewer sees it. For the filmmaker, film is reality, while for the viewer, film is dream. My protagonist, the young actress, is snapped moments before stepping in front of the camera; for her, that moment will represent her dream becoming reality. Yes, through the mirror we see what she sees, but through her eyes and expression we can feel her thoughts are deeper.”
Trifu, who studied fine arts, has designed several posters of the past editions of the Global Nonviolent Film Festival that is known as the most important and renown nonviolent film festival in the world. She founded the festival in 2012 with film director Bruno Pischiutta.
Like Daria Trifu, Stella Hinsen studied film and acting under Pischiutta. Considering her young age, her talent and the seriousness she has shown so far, Hinsen can certainly aspire to great success in her international acting career. The actress will make her debut in a starring role in The Trilogy, the highly anticipated film project written and directed by Bruno Pischiutta that consists of three sequential major motion pictures and three documentaries. Trifu, who will produce the six films, will also directed the three documentaries and make her acting debut in one of the three features.
In The Trilogy, Hinsen will play Dani, definitely the most dramatic character portrayed in the films. Dani is a sweet girl who arrives in London from a small town in Eastern Europe where she was abused in the past. In the big city she meets a girl who is older and more experienced than she is, with whom she has a very complicated love affair. So, in London, Dani meets love but also becomes a victim of addiction, and her affair comes to a tragic end.
Global Nonviolent Film Festival prides itself on bringing to an international audience the best films and documentaries made in the world each year that do not contain gratuitous violence. Global Film Studio, the Canadian media and film production company that owns the festival, guarantees worldwide distribution to all the selected films through its streaming channel GlobalCinema.online that showcases nonviolent films.
The 12th edition of the Global Nonviolent Film Festival will take place online from September 28 to October 8, 2023 at GlobalNonviolentFilmFestival.com.
