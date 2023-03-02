Citric Acid Industry in India | Market Size Expected To Reach 124,800 Tons by 2028
According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, The India citric acid market size reached 89,900 Tons in 2022.NOIDA, UP, INDIA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“India Citric Acid Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The India citric acid market size reached 89,900 Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 124,800 Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028.
Industry Definition and Application:
Citric acid refers to an odorless, white, and crystalline acid compound that is naturally found in citrus fruits, such as oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and pomelos. It is available in anhydrous and liquid forms. These citric acid variants can even be synthetically manufactured utilizing aspergillus niger, a fungus, through the process of fermentation. They act as a flavoring and preserving agent and are utilized to control the growth of microorganisms. Citric acid compounds also boost metabolism and improve nutrient absorption in the human body. Consequently, they find widespread utilization across numerous sectors in India, including cosmetics, personal care, food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, household goods, etc.
India Citric Acid Market Trends:
The growing need for safe and organic food additives in the processed food industry is among the key factors driving the India citric acid market. In addition to this, the expanding use of the acid to formulate various pharmaceutical and personal care products is also positively influencing the market across the country. Besides, the increasing incorporation of the product in health and diet supplements is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the elevating product uptake for manufacturing cleaners and detergents and for developing photographic films is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities by leading market players and the escalating usage of this acid as a liquid iron control additive in the oil industry for chelating and maintaining the pH level of acidizing fluids are expected to bolster the India citric acid market over the forecasted period.
India Citric Acid Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on application and form.
Breakup by Application:
Food and Beverages
Household Detergents and Cleaners
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Breakup by Form:
Anhydrous
Liquid
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023 - 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
