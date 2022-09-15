Global Aluminium Market Report 2022, Size, Price Trends | Industry Forecast [2027]

Aluminium Market Price

The global aluminium market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.66% during 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview 2022-2027

The latest research study “Global Aluminium Market Report, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that The global aluminium market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.66% during 2022-2027.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Download free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aluminium-market/requestsample

Industry Definition and Application:

Aluminium (Al) refers to one of the most abundant non-ferrous metallic elements in the crust of the Earth. It is durable, malleable, strong, lightweight, flexible, etc., and resistant to corrosion and oxidation. Aluminium has high reflectivity and excellent electrical and thermal conductivity. It forms compounds with other chemical elements, thereby making it popular for usage in a variety of applications. Aluminium mixed with silicon and magnesium is utilized in the manufacturing of wheels, engines, chassis, and other parts of modern automobiles. It is also used to manufacture smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs), refrigerators, and other electronic items across countries.

Global Aluminium Market Industry Trends and Drivers:

The escalating product usage in various end-use industries is among the key factors augmenting the aluminium market. Furthermore, the elevating utilization of aluminium in the food and beverage (F&B) sector for making packaging containers, as it aids in retaining the flavor and integrity of the content, is also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the expanding demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food items is further catalyzing the global market. Besides this, the growing sales of beauty and personal care products across countries, owing to increasing income levels, inflating focus on appearance, and the rising influence of social media, are also driving the product demand. Apart from this, the increasing requirement for aluminium in packing and protecting cosmetic items from contamination during storage and shipping is further fueling the market growth. Additionally, the escalating popularity of medication doses in the form of capsules, creams, lotions, liquids, powders, etc., is also fueling the global market. Furthermore, the inflating imposition of plastic bans across numerous countries is expected to positively influence the aluminium market in the coming years.

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aluminium-market

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Series:

Series 1

Series 2

Series 3

Series 4

Series 5

Series 6

Series 7

Series 8

Breakup by Processing Method:

Flat Rolled

Castings

Extrusions

Forgings

Pigments and Powder

Rod and Bar

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Transport

Building and Construction

Electrical Engineering

Consumer Goods

Foil and Packaging

Machinery and Equipment

Others

By Geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA)

Aluminium Bahrain BSC

Century Aluminium Company (NASDAQ: CENX)

China Hongqiao Group Limited (HKG: 1378)

East Hope Group

Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC

Kaiser Aluminium, Norsk Hydro ASA

Novelis Inc. (Hindalco Industries Limited)

Rio Tinto Ltd (ASX: RIO)

Vedanta limited (NSE: VEDL)

Other reports by IMARC Group:

http://finance.minyanville.com/minyanville/article/abnewswire-2022-6-3-contract-lifecycle-management-software-market-report-2022-2027-supported-by-enhanced-compliance-and-transparency

http://finance.minyanville.com/minyanville/article/abnewswire-2022-6-3-school-furniture-market-report-2022-2027-industry-trends-share-size-growth-and-opportunities

http://finance.minyanville.com/minyanville/article/abnewswire-2022-5-17-global-industrial-gases-market-report-2022-27-share-size-growth-and-forecast

http://finance.minyanville.com/minyanville/article/abnewswire-2022-5-17-global-air-handling-unit-market-2022-2027-supported-by-rising-demand-for-hvac-systems

http://finance.minyanville.com/minyanville/article/abnewswire-2022-6-17-green-building-materials-market-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027