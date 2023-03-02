America Mortgages Brings "New Launch U.S. Properties Direct to Asia!" In-Person Seminar
Exclusive opportunity to purchase affordable brand new 3 & 4-bedroom homes in the U.S. directly from the developer.
We wanted to partner with a respected U.S. developer to bring affordable properties with an option for high LTV financing which will allow almost anyone to start their real estate investment journey.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB NATIONS, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America Mortgages, the world's leading international mortgage brokerage, is pleased to invite you to an exclusive, in-person seminar, "New Launch U.S. Properties Direct to Asia," across the region. The seminar will be held in Dubai, Philippines, Hong Kong, and Singapore and will offer global investors an exciting opportunity to purchase U.S. investment properties directly from the developer.
he seminar will feature a price point starting at US$390,000 for newly launched 3 and 4-bedroom single-family homes. Up to 80% LTV financing options will be available for U.S. expats, while foreign nationals can avail of up to 75% LTV financing options. Expert U.S. tax-saving advice and professional property management services will also be provided to investors. In addition, exclusive event promotions, including a US$6,000 discount, will be available to all attendees.
"We wanted to partner with a respected U.S. developer to bring affordable properties with an option for high LTV financing, which will allow almost anyone to continue or start their real estate investment journey," stated Robert Chadwick, CEO of America Mortgages. "These properties check all the boxes for investors," he continued, "We are proud of the team we are bringing to these events offering not only an exceptional investment property but also professional property management, tax and structure advice, and market rate U.S. mortgage financing."
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from industry leaders such as Robert Chadwick, CEO of America Mortgages, Phil Gerarthy, Managing Director of Austplan Management, and real estate expert Milton Barboza from Lillian Custom Homes. These experts will provide valuable insights on U.S. mortgage financing options while living abroad, professional property management services, and U.S. tax strategies to maximize yield.
The "New Launch U.S. Properties Direct to Asia" seminar is a one-stop solution for all things related to investing in U.S. real estate. America Mortgages urges interested investors to register early to secure their spot for the seminar in their preferred location.
About America Mortgages
Founded in 2019, America Mortgages, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Mortgage Group PTE LTD [GMG]. America Mortgages, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with representation in 12 different countries, is dedicated to providing U.S. mortgage options for non-resident Foreign Nationals and U.S. Expats. 100% of America Mortgages [AM] clients are living and working outside of the U.S. Both GMG and AM focus on building quality, long-term relationships with its partners such as Private Banks, EAM, Family Offices, Realtors and other mortgage broker located around the world by offering a wide variety of mortgage loan programs focused on specific markets with an exceptional client experience.
For more information, visit www.americamortgages.com or call +1 830-217-6608.
Robert Chadwick
America Mortgages. Inc
+65 8430 1541
robert.chadwick@americamortgages.com
