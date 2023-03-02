CAEL Network Expands as Acacia University Joins the Ranks
Acacia University has joined the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL)TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acacia University has joined the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL), which was established in 1974 to facilitate lifelong learning and career development for Adults.
By joining CAEL, Acacia University gains access to events, resources, solutions, and tools for enhancing its offerings to adult learners.
This collaboration positions Acacia University to uphold its commitment to providing excellent higher education for students by enabling them to achieve successful careers and continuous personal growth.
Visit the website www.acacia.edu to learn more about the university, programs and requirements for admission.
