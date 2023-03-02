Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,550 in the last 365 days.

CAEL Network Expands as Acacia University Joins the Ranks

Acacia University has joined the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL)

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acacia University has joined the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL), which was established in 1974 to facilitate lifelong learning and career development for Adults.

By joining CAEL, Acacia University gains access to events, resources, solutions, and tools for enhancing its offerings to adult learners.

This collaboration positions Acacia University to uphold its commitment to providing excellent higher education for students by enabling them to achieve successful careers and continuous personal growth.

Visit the website www.acacia.edu to learn more about the university, programs and requirements for admission.

Tim Moman
Acacia University
+1 4804286034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

CAEL Network Expands as Acacia University Joins the Ranks

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more