WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. provides eye-focus electronics components for safe driving and free hands

Wisechip Semiconductor Inc. (OTCBB:5245)ZHUNAN TOWNSHIP, MIAOLI COUNTY, TAIWAN, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming embedded world 2023 exhibition, from March 14th to 16th. At the event, the company will showcase its cutting-edge OLED screen system designed for safe cycling.
The system enables drivers to keep their eyes on the road, using high-efficiency OLED materials and components to achieve low power consumption with high brightness. It displays high contrast and comfortable observation, even in backlight, by showing simple data and strings. The Smart Cycling Device, which uses the Direct viewing miniature near-eye display module, has been nominated for the Embedded Vision Award at embedded world 2023.
The Direct viewing miniature near-eye system is an intelligent mini OLED display that combines a lens with a patented module design. Its simple structure and advantageous assembly cost create rapid development of near-eye display devices for terminal manufacturers, with overall cost control. The optical path through Microlens, makes eye vision in the same optical axis for a Direct Viewing Optical system with light utilization more than 95%. It displays the focusing distance forming an image at a distance of 1 m, and can make information clear even in backlight when showing simple data and strings. Additionally, the OLEDs are power-saving, with an opto-mechanics system , and a display time of up to 20 hours with a 70mAh lithium battery.
In addition to the Smart Cycling Device, WiseChip will showcase its touch series OLEDs and three new standard products at the booth, including 2.7 inches (Pixel No. 256x128), 5.45 inches (Pixel No. 256x16), and 5.5 inches (Pixel No. 256x64). These products are used in industrial equipment, security access devices, portable payments, and more. OLEDs have the characteristics of a wide temperature range, high contrast ratio, and free viewing angle. The 5.5-inch product uses TADF material, based on the same power consumption, and the use of hyper-fluorescence material and general fluorescent material increases the brightness by 25%, which is power-saving.
As a professional manufacturer of OLEDs, WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. offers a wide range of products, including OLED Displays, Full Color Displays, Monochrome Displays, Bendable OLED, Transparent OLED, and Matrix OLED. If you are looking for a high-quality Wide Temperature Range, Icon OLED, and Area Color OLED manufacturer, please do not hesitate to contact us. Visit us at Hall 1, Booth No.1-153, at the embedded world 2023 exhibition.
