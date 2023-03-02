Regrow Ag is Named Fast Company's No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture for 2023

Regrow Logo

Six-year-old agtech startup recognized for its pioneering work to drive the transformation to climate-smart, regenerative agriculture

This transition isn’t optional. That’s why Regrow is on a mission to help the world understand the potential impact of regenerative agriculture and make it more accessible for all.” — Anastasia Volkova, PhD, CEO of Regrow

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regrow Ag has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. The climate-focused software company has earned the standing of No. 41 on the 2023 World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies list as well as No. 1 in the Agriculture category.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

Regrow is an enterprise SaaS company on a mission to drive the transformation to climate-smart, regenerative agriculture across the agrifood supply chain. It offers the most scientifically robust Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) software for agriculture (which was included in the Fast Company 2022 honoree list for “World Changing Ideas”), in addition to a Sustainability Insights platform that enables companies — for the first time — to accurately quantify soil carbon and greenhouse emissions (GHG) baselines and reductions, specific to their own value chain, ingredients, and sourcing areas. Using remote sensing-based technology and the industry’s most trusted soil carbon model (Denitrification Decomposition, or DNDC), Regrow aggregates field-level insights to generate credible and verifiable environmental outcomes data.

The food and agriculture sector currently contributes about a third of global GHG emissions, but Regrow believes that it also offers a largely untapped climate action opportunity. Studies have shown that the land can serve as a carbon sink through the adoption of regenerative farming practices that focus on enhancing soil health, in addition to using fertilizer more efficiently and improving other environmental outcomes, such as water quality and biodiversity on the land. According to one 2019 study, a global shift to more regenerative practices could sequester more than a billion tons of carbon per year, more than the emissions of the entire airline industry.

“If we shift to farming in a way that is better for the planet, it will not only reduce current emissions levels, but it will also help farmers adapt and build resilience to climate change, which is essential for ensuring future food security as well as providing long-term business sustainability for individual producers and the agrifood industry as a whole,” said Regrow CEO and Co-Founder, Dr. Anastasia Volkova. “Essentially, this transition isn’t optional. That’s why Regrow is on a mission to help the world understand the potential impact of regenerative agriculture and make it more accessible for all. Our enterprise solutions are designed to be globally scalable, affordable, and farmer-friendly.”

Many farmers have been slow to switch from conventional to regenerative farming practices, such as cover crops or reduced tillage, due to a lack of financial incentives and educational support. On the other end of the value chain, agrifood companies are under increasing pressure to reduce their scope 3 emissions - up to 90% of which come from their farm supply sheds - which they don’t directly control. Regrow is helping to connect the dots between these needs. A growing number of the food and ag value chain’s leading brands, including General Mills, Cargill, PepsiCo, and Kellogg, have chosen Regrow as their climate tech partner on the journey from baselining emissions and soil carbon levels in their agricultural supply sheds, to establishing regenerative agriculture programs that offer farmers new revenue stream opportunities through adopting specific climate-smart practices, to measuring and verifying certified outcomes - key components of ESG reporting for Scope 3 emissions.

“We’re offering the most actionable way for brands to plan and execute their path to net zero. Companies don't need to wait on another invention or new type of material to start making a positive impact through nature-based solutions in agriculture. What they need is science-backed data and modeling insights that help them decide where to invest in climate action projects, then credibly report the results. That’s what we provide,” said Volkova. “In addition, Regrow brings the best-in-class science with some of the unique approvals by regulators, such as generalized Climate Action Reserve approval, that no other company is able to offer.”

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy. Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT REGROW AG

Regrow Ag is the most trusted independent provider of Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) software and sustainability insights for agriculture, enabling companies to quantify soil carbon and GHG emissions baselines and reductions in farm supply chains. With MRV tools approved by the Climate Action Reserve and aligned with programs approved by SustainCERT, Regrow leverages the industry’s most accurate and scalable soil carbon model, satellite data, and machine learning to generate the highest quality data assurance available. Some of the food and ag value chain’s leading companies, including Cargill, General Mills, and Kellogg’s, have chosen Regrow as their partner for implementing regenerative agriculture programs to meet their corporate climate goals. Regrow is the only provider that can support the entire journey from assessing and taking action to reduce on-farm greenhouse gas emissions, to reporting credible, certified ESG outcomes, to scaling solutions globally. Learn more at www.Regrow.ag.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Meet Regrow