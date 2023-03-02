Indian office for Australia’s Charles Darwin University to create partnerships, new programs and more
L-R: Director CDU Global Joanne Chrystal, Education Min. Jason Clare, CDU Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman, CDU Vice-President Global Relations Shannon Holborn and CDU Regional Marketing Mgr of S. Asia, Girishh Iyer
Australia's Charles Darwin University (CDU) has officially opened a new office in India, a major step towards attracting students from South Asia
It’s about having a base here that can really work with our partner universities to really strengthen the relationship with Indian universities.”DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Darwin University (CDU) has officially opened a new office in India, a major step towards attracting students from South Asia to study at our campuses in the NT and Sydney.
— CDU Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman
CDU Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman and delegates from CDU travelled to India for the official opening on 1 March.
CDU is the largest university in the Northern Territory in Australia and is based in Darwin, the NT’s capital city.
Professor Bowman said it was critical for CDU to have an in-country presence to help establish and strengthen partnerships with Indian universities, develop business connections, create joint programs and more.
“It’s about having a base here that can really work with our partner universities to really strengthen the relationship with Indian universities,” Professor Bowman told those present at the opening ceremony, many who had travelled from neighbouring countries, Nepal and Bangladesh.
“Those relationships with Indian universities will grow in importance. We will be looking to undertake joint research and establish do joint programs with those universities.”
Professor Bowman said a priority of CDU was also to give back to the Indian community through scholarships and social innovation programs.
“We should be finding mechanisms to how we can give back to India because you give us the most precious thing you possess: young people.
“India is our community and as a university we should be giving back to our community. This office will support us to do that.”
The new office was officially opened by the Hon Jason Clare, Minister for Education, who congratulated CDU on its historic opening.
“Establishing an office is just the start. There’s such an enormous opportunity for Australia to collaborate and educate each other’s students,” Minister Clare said.
“Moments like this are more than a plaque on the wall. They’re the start of something big and that’s why I’m excited to be here and part of this event.”
Northern Territory Minister for International Education, the Hon Ngaree Ah Kit, said the NT Government strived to make the jurisdiction the destination of choice for international students.
“Having a facility in-country that will play a direct role in attracting more international students from across South Asia is a great initiative. I look forward to welcoming the many students who will be attracted to the Territory for a quality education and enviable lifestyle,” Minister Ah Kit said.
The opening is part of a series of events in coming days as a delegation of Australian higher education leaders heads to India to promote collaboration between the two nations.
