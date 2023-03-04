Submit Release
News Search

There were 367 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,820 in the last 365 days.

“Gun Art“ youth artist debuts in Wimberley

Gun art youth artist charles gitnick

Replica revolvers and air sprayed acrylic paint on reinforced canvas

Through the impacted eyes and mind of a young child artist We are shown our society today.

WIMBERLEY, TEXAS, USA, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art made of guns by youth artist.

The young artist Charles Gitnick shows us our times through the impacted eyes and mind of a young child in our society today.

His art and his messages are filled with Guns and Flowers; Anxiety and Hope. Charles touches audiences decades older than himself with his soft, sincere and piercing truths about the world we have created for the youth we are raising right now.

The Wimberley Spring Art Show March 23rd 6pm through March 26th 6pm will feature Charles in person showing his art and speaking to viewers. CreekHouse kitchen and bar is boasting the outdoor art show along the beautiful Cypress Creek adjacent to the CreekHouse. Admission is free.

Charles is available for interview. Email artist@charlesarts.com

Neil Gitnick
CharlesArts
+1 310-560-4172
email us here

You just read:

“Gun Art“ youth artist debuts in Wimberley

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more