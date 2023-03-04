“Gun Art“ youth artist debuts in Wimberley
Through the impacted eyes and mind of a young child artist We are shown our society today.WIMBERLEY, TEXAS, USA, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art made of guns by youth artist.
The young artist Charles Gitnick shows us our times through the impacted eyes and mind of a young child in our society today.
His art and his messages are filled with Guns and Flowers; Anxiety and Hope. Charles touches audiences decades older than himself with his soft, sincere and piercing truths about the world we have created for the youth we are raising right now.
The Wimberley Spring Art Show March 23rd 6pm through March 26th 6pm will feature Charles in person showing his art and speaking to viewers. CreekHouse kitchen and bar is boasting the outdoor art show along the beautiful Cypress Creek adjacent to the CreekHouse. Admission is free.
Charles is available for interview. Email artist@charlesarts.com
