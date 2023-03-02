Exegy Announces Executive Leadership Appointments
New CEO, CFO, and CTO will accelerate company’s growth strategyST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exegy Inc., a global leader in intelligent market data and future-proof trading technology, announced today that David Taylor has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. In addition to Taylor’s appointment, Exegy has hired Peter Feret as Chief Financial Officer and promoted Jason White to Chief Technology Officer.
Taylor has been with Exegy for 18 years, serving in product strategy and engineering leadership roles, and recently as President. James V. O’Donnell, who has led the company since 2005, announced his retirement in tandem with Taylor’s appointment. Taylor will serve on the board, joining O’Donnell, who will remain a member.
“Jim was a visionary and stalwart investor during our startup years, as well as an innovative and revered CEO for over 17 years. We’re fortunate to retain his guidance as we embark on the next stage of Exegy’s growth,” Taylor said.
O’Donnell noted that over the past 20 years, Exegy has grown from a computer research project at Washington University in St. Louis to become a vital trading technology partner to some of the largest financial services companies in the world.
“David helped us span much of that distance through his expertise, vision, and drive,” O’Donnell said. “I’m confident that under his leadership, that progress will only accelerate.”
The company’s new CFO, Peter Feret, is a finance executive with 25 years of experience in shaping financial strategy for growing companies, including Scripps Networks Interactive which was acquired by Discovery Inc. and Ministry Brands, a cloud-based software and payments solution. “Peter’s experience with private equity-backed growth firms will be a tremendous asset in this role,” Taylor said.
Jason White, a 20-year Exegy veteran, has held leadership roles in engineering, solutions consulting, managed services, and product strategy, most recently serving as Vice President of Product Management for Market Data. As CTO, he will head up the company’s global engineering organization, as well as oversee its security and IT infrastructure team.
Exegy had previously announced the promotion of Arnaud Derasse to Chief Product Officer and the appointment of Larry Waldman as Senior Vice President for Customer Success and Support.
Taylor noted that Exegy’s executive team has interlocking strengths: Derasse and White have extensive knowledge of the company’s products, technology, and long-tenured customers; Waldman and Chief Revenue Officer Craig Schachter bring decades of experience in the capital markets ecosystem; and Feret brings proven expertise in driving financial health to fuel Exegy’s next phase of growth.
The past two years have seen significant transformation for Exegy. In May 2021, backed by Marlin Equity Partners, the company acquired Vela Trading. A year later, Exegy expanded again, acquiring Enyx.
Taylor said that with an expanded set of customer partnerships, a more comprehensive product portfolio, and a stronger global team of experts, Exegy is off to a dynamic start to its second 20 years.
“I’m honored to lead the finest team of financial technology experts in the world. Our organization is committed to our mission of fueling competitive and resilient capital markets by empowering our customers with capabilities that were previously out of their reach,” he said.
About Exegy® Inc.
Exegy is a global leader in intelligent market data, advanced trading and execution systems, and future-proof technology and infrastructure. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Exegy serves as a strategic partner to the complete capital markets ecosystem of the buy side, sell side, exchanges, and ISV/technology firms around the globe.
Headquartered in St. Louis with regional offices in North America, the UK/Europe and Asia Pacific, Exegy has the global footprint to deliver world-class support and managed services to its customer base.
Suzanne Koziatek -- Content strategist
Exegy, Inc.
+1 314-218-3638
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn