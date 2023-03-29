Exegy Named as Top Innovator in Inaugural NOVA Awards

Company is among 40 recognized by TabbFORUM, an industry thought leadership site
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exegy Inc., the global leader in intelligent market data, advanced trading and execution systems, and future-proof technology and infrastructure, has been named as a top innovator in the capital market technology space in a new awards program – TabbFORUM’s NOVA Awards.
Over the past 20 years, Exegy has addressed capital markets’ most pressing challenges with low-latency trading systems distinguished by:
• High-capacity FPGA technology that delivers stability and consistently low latency, even under stressful market conditions.
• AI technology that underpins a suite of predictive trading signals delivered synchronously with real-time market data.
• A global team of experts who serve as trusted advisers and provide continuous monitoring and remote management.
Long an industry leader in FPGA-powered ticker plant technology, Exegy has expanded in the past two years, acquiring Vela Trading and Enyx with the backing of Marlin Equity Partners. The company now provides high-performance solutions across the trading lifecycle, partnering with diverse trading firms regardless of their strategy, latency sensitivity, or internal development capabilities.
“Innovating to make the markets more accessible and resilient is core to our mission at Exegy,” Exegy Chief Executive Officer David Taylor said. “We are proud to stand among TabbFORUM’s NOVA recipients in our shared goal of a prosperous and thriving capital markets ecosystem.”
Exegy was among 40 organizations across the industry to be recognized by TabbFORUM – a thought leadership site on issues affecting the capital markets – in its inaugural NOVA Awards. Other NOVA recipients included Nasdaq, Cboe, and Symphony Communications. All were cited for outstanding contributions in technology-driven innovation in the industry.
About Exegy Inc.
Exegy Inc. is a global leader in intelligent market data, advanced trading and execution systems, and future-proof technology and infrastructure. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Exegy serves as a strategic partner to the complete capital markets ecosystem of the buy side, sell side, exchanges, and ISV/technology firms around the globe.
Headquartered in St. Louis with regional offices in North America, the UK/Europe and Asia Pacific, Exegy has the global footprint to deliver world-class support and managed services to its customer base.
