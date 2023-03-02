UNIFIRST FIRST AID + SAFETY PARTNERS WITH EAGLE ONSITE TESTING
UniFirst First Aid + Safety Partners with Eagle Onsite to deliver onsite occupational medical screening and testing and nationwide mobile hearing testing.
UniFirst Corp. (NYSE:UNF)EARTH CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniFirst First Aid + Safety, a leader in instructor-led safety training, services and products, is expanding its portfolio of services by partnering with Eagle Onsite, a leader in onsite mobile occupational medical testing. UniFirst First Aid + Safety, through a mobile fleet, provides first aid products, personal protective equipment and safety training to a wide range of businesses such as manufacturing, energy, food packaging and processing, aviation, metal fabrication and transportation. In addition, UniFirst’s Safety Compliance Specialists provide valuable training to employees on how to be prepared for workplace risks and health conditions.
Partnering with Eagle Onsite, UniFirst First Aid + Safety will offer audiometric exams, respirator medical evaluations, respirator fit testing, physical exams, pulmonary function testing, professional supervisor services, workforce wellness screening, data management and compliance reporting. With mobile units strategically positioned nationwide and flexible scheduling, employers benefit from less worker time away from work and the risks associated with traveling to and from off-site facilities for medical exams.
“As part of our Always Deliver commitment, we are excited to bring turn-key mobile testing services to our customers and extend our on-site regulatory compliance solutions.” said Gerard Bottomley, UniFirst First Aid + Safety Business Development Manager.
“We are very pleased to have found such a symbiotic partnership with UniFirst First Aid + Safety,” said Darren Sanders, CEO of Eagle Onsite. “Our partnership with UniFirst First Aid + Safety will allow us to support a substantial number of employers around the country to achieve regulatory compliance and maintain a healthier, safer workforce.”
About UniFirst:
Headquartered in Earth City, Missouri, UniFirst First Aid + Safety, is a subsidiary of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), which manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing and floorcare products, with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations and 14,000 employee Team Partners. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.869.6970 or visit UniFirst.com/Firstaid.
About Eagle Onsite:
Eagle Onsite is a leading nationwide provider of onsite mobile occupational medical services to a wide range of industries and organizations. The company is privately held and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Eagle Onsite supports employers in meeting OSHA/MSHA/FRA regulations through onsite services including audiometric examinations, respirator medical evaluations, respirator fit testing, physical examinations, pulmonary function testing, professional supervisor services, corporate medical direction, workforce wellness screening, custom data management and compliance reporting. For more information, contact Eagle Onsite at 833.OccuDoc or visit EagleOnsite.com.
