SystemDomain won the Technology Innovator Award in Identity & Access Management for 2022 by AI Global Media
EINPresswire.com/ -- SystemDomain Inc. announced today that AI Global Media Ltd., Innovation in Business, a UK based B2B digital publishing house has awarded SystemDomain the Technology Innovator Award | Best Identity & Access Management Specialists - Midwest USA for 2022.
SystemDomain provides consulting to implement and integrate end to end Cyber Security solutions to address the cyber vulnerabilities and threats across the enterprises. SystemDomain's solutions and professional services help protect the customers, shareholders and employees of the corporations in a cost effective and efficient manner. SystemDomain also provides the business intelligence for proactive monitoring of Critical Cyber Assets.
SystemDomain offers state-of-the-art solutions in Risk Management such as: Threat Detection & Response, Cyber Security Operations, Security & Behavioral Analytics, Fraud Intelligence Services, Governance Risk & Compliance, IT & Security Risk Management, Regulatory & Corporate Compliance Management, Audit Management, Business Resiliency, Third Party Governance, and Public Sector Solutions.
“We are proud to be recognized as an industry player in Identity and Access Management by AI Global Media Ltd, a UK based internationally renowned B2B digital publishing house ,” says Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc. “Behind this distinguished success is our relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from AI Global Media validates our commitment to our customers and solving their business challenges in Cyber Security by implementing Identity and Access Management Solutions.
Laura O’Carroll, Awards Coordinator at AI Global Media Ltd said, “We have found an amazing selection of bright minds that are keeping us all strong as we continue to progress as humankind. Without businesses like these, we wouldn’t have the advanced solutions that we have today – across all industries. I want to congratulate our winners and wish them all the best for the future.”
About SystemDomain Inc.
SystemDomain, Inc. (SDI) is an IT Professional Services firm with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital Innovation, Cloud, and Analytics. SystemDomain has strategic partnership with leading software product companies to provide the integration and professional services to the utility, healthcare, financial, and research organizations. SDI has offshore software development and support center to provide the cost-effective services. Our determination for customer satisfaction and delivering the efficient solutions are our secrets of success.
About Innovation in Business
Published quarterly, Innovation in Business is a magazine and newsletter that strives to highlight businesses pushing the bar higher in the realm of technology. The individuals and businesses in each issue are altering the corporate landscape by utilizing their pioneering solutions and forward-focused mindsets. Innovation in Business endeavor to highlight their success for the future of business, and beyond.
About AI Global Media
Since 2010 AI Global Media (https://www.aiglobalmedialtd.com/) has been committed to creating engaging B2B content that informs our readers and allows them to market their business to a global audience. We create content for and about firms across a range of industries.
