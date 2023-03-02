Diamond Auto Salon Opens New State-of-the-Art Shop in Chatsworth, California
Diamond Auto Salon, a leading automotive care company, is pleased to announce the opening of their new state-of-the-art facility in Chatsworth, California.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new shop offers a wide range of services, including Paint Protection Film (PPF), Ceramic Window Tint, Luxury Vehicle Window Tint, Color Change Vinyl Wrap, Colored Protection Film, Car Wrapping, Vehicle Ceramic Coating, and Ceramic Paint Coating Enhancement.
The new shop boasts a team of highly skilled professionals who are dedicated to providing the highest level of service and satisfaction to their clients. With years of experience in the industry, Diamond Auto Salon has become a trusted name in the automotive care industry. Their commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of their work, from the quality of their products to the level of service they provide.
"We are thrilled to open our new shop in Chatsworth, California," said Aurian Zolfonoon, CEO of Diamond Auto Salon LLC. "Our new facility is equipped with the latest technology and equipment, enabling us to offer the highest quality services to our clients. Our team of skilled technicians is committed to providing exceptional service and satisfaction to our clients, and we look forward to welcoming them to our new shop."
Diamond Auto Salon's new shop offers a range of services, including Paint Protection Film (PPF), which protects the vehicle's paint from scratches, chips, and other damages. The Ceramic Window Tint shop provides a range of tinting options that help to reduce glare and heat, while Luxury Vehicle Window Tint provides a premium tinting experience for high-end vehicles.
The Color Change Vinyl Wrap shop offers a range of vinyl wraps that can be customized to meet the specific needs of the client. The Colored Protection Film shop provides a range of films that protect the vehicle's paint from damage, while Car Wrapping provides a customized look for any vehicle.
The Vehicle Ceramic Coating shop provides a long-lasting protective coating that helps to protect the vehicle's paint from damage, while the Ceramic Paint Coating Enhancement shop offers a range of products that help to enhance the appearance of the vehicle's paint.
For more information on Diamond Auto Salon's new shop in Chatsworth, California, and their services, please visit their website or contact them directly at https://www.thediamondautosalon.com/contact.
About Diamond Auto Salon:
Aurian Zolfonoon
Diamond Auto Salon LLC
+1 805-386-1800
sales@thediamondautosalon.com
