Stories From The Road: with Jaswant Dev Shrestha now available on Prime Video.
I hope my poetic documentary series help inspire appreciation for all living creatures, celebrate diversity, cherish nature's beauty, and embrace the richness of cultures worldwide.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Heights Entertainment's poetic documentary series, "Stories From The Road: with Jaswant Dev Shrestha," is now available to stream on Prime Video.
— Jaswant Dev Shrestha
The series is written, hosted and narrated by Emmy winner Jaswant Dev Shrestha, a poetic wanderer and filmmaker who shares his collection of short stories, honest, unfiltered observations, and unexpected everyday life encounters, capturing the beauty of nature, diverse cultures, and the complexities of people and places through his images, writing, and spoken word.
The series consists of six episodes, of which the first three are released now, each highlighting a unique story from different parts of the world.
The first episode, "The Rescue of the Western March Harrier," follows the inspiring story of Jaswant and his friends in Portugal, who come together to rescue a rare raptor bird trapped on the side of the road with a broken wing.
The second episode, "The Maha Shivaratri Festival," takes viewers on a spiritual journey to the heart of Nepal's one of the biggest Hindu festivals. Through the eyes of Shrestha, audiences will experience the richness of diverse cultures and the complexities of people and places.
The third episode, "The Beekeeper," provides a vivid and captivating exploration of the crucial role honeybees play in our food supply. Through the story of a Portuguese beekeeper and his bees, the episode showcases the beauty of nature and the importance of honeybees in our ecosystem. The stunning visuals and intimate storytelling by Shrestha capture the essence of beekeeping and highlight how honeybees are not only responsible for producing honey but also play a critical role in pollinating crops that are necessary for our food supply.
Mr. Shrestha brings his unique perspective to the screen with "Stories From The Road: with Jaswant Dev Shrestha." Shrestha says, "I want to capture the essence of life and share it with the world."
Each episode is a short format of under 10-minute perfect for those who appreciate thought-provoking and inspiring storytelling. The series is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
For more information Contact:
Mark Fukae
Creative Heights Entertainment
info@creativeheightsentertainment.com
Official Trailer