EDRM Announces Merlin Search Technologies as Newest Trusted Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Merlin Search Technologies, named a 2023 Legal Technology Trailblazer by National Law Journal, has joined the EDRM Trusted Partner Network.

As organizations continue to rely on electronic data, eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in helping them manage their legal and compliance obligations. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands. In a new era of remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasingly complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

“Merlin and I are excited to join EDRM’s Trusted Partner Network. Over the years, I have been both a fan and contributor to many EDRM efforts including my work with Craig Ball and others on the EDRM Processing Guidelines and service on the Global Advisory Counsel,” noted John Tredennick, Merlin’s Founder and CEO. “Merlin is just taking off with our new AI-powered ediscovery platform and we can’t think of a better launch pad for our next-generation software than EDRM. We look forward to our association with EDRM’s many thought leaders and in helping them explore the many ways that AI technology, like the new ChatGPT, can make justice more accessible and affordable,” he added.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Merlin Search Technologies are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“John Tredennick and his Merlin team are taking ediscovery to new levels—not just with a revolutionary AI-powered search and discovery platform but also through Cloud Utility Pricing,” explained Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “This first-of-its-kind pricing model, which was made possible by Merlin’s unique single-tenant cloud architecture, will not only provide substantial savings on ediscovery hosting but also eliminate data commingling, making sites more secure,” Mack added.

This partnership allows Merlin Search Technologies access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

About Merlin Search Technologies

Merlin is a cloud technology company, developing AI-powered software for search, investigations, discovery, and compliance. Its flagship product, Sherlock Integrated Search, is the first Search 2.0 platform, and the first to offer keyword and algorithmic search in a user-friendly, integrated system. It provides a faster, easier, and more effective way to find relevant documents for investigations, discovery, and legal compliance.

Merlin is also revolutionizing delivery and pricing for ediscovery software. It is the first to offer a cloud native, single-tenant architecture to eliminate data commingling and to provide greater flexibility and security for its clients including the ability to securely host data anywhere in the world including in a client’s own AWS environment. It is also the first to offer Cloud Utility Pricing™ which allows clients to license ediscovery software by the hour rather than the month, paying one rate when clients use the system and another, greatly reduced rate, when the system is turned off. By saving on wasted energy use, Cloud Utility Pricing also becomes the first Green Computing Initiative in the ediscovery market.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

