Another successful Trustee Sale Reversal by the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
collaborating with Consumer Defense Law Group obtaining a Permanent Loan Modification for distraught Homeowner seeking low-cost Eviction Defense.SOLANO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solano, California The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates (https://NACAlaw.org) is proud to announce that when it referred a Solano, California foreclosed homeowner R. Pila who was only looking for low-cost eviction defense assistance to one of their Alliances, the Consumer Defense Law Group got their client Mr. Pila much more than what he had hoped for.
The nonprofit organization focuses on homeownership preservation and affordable housing advocates for consumer rights and works to protect homeowners from unfair and abusive practices by lenders and other financial institutions. Through its relationship with State Bar Licensed Real Estate litigation Law Firms, Private Investment Firms and Real Estate Brokers all across the Country; they are very often able to provide more than just completely Free Loan Modification assistance to homeowners who are facing foreclosure.
In this case, the homeowner was facing eviction after their home was foreclosed upon by their Lender on 7/18/2022. Then the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and the Consumer Defense Law Group Attorneys worked together to review the case and determined that the foreclosure may have been wrongful in nature. The legal team filed a Wrongful Foreclosure lawsuit Case # FCS059392 a few days before Christmas on 12/23/2022.
"We are pleased to be able to help this homeowner in their time of need," said Attorney Fernando Leone, the Senior Legal services Director of the Nonprofit Loss Mitigation Legal Clinic.
"Foreclosure can be a devastating experience, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help homeowners fight back against wrongful foreclosures and obtain the relief they deserve" said Attorney Anthony Cara Owner and Managing Attorney for Consumer Defense Law Group.
The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates along with their many alliances like the Consumer Defense Law Group are dedicated to advocating for Homeowners and fighting against unfair practices by financial institutions. Through their relationships, they are typically always prepared to offer their clients everything from very basic Free Loan Modifications to much more complex full loss Mitigation services to homeowners facing foreclosure as well as those already foreclosed upon; helping them to protect their right for Homeownership Preservation.
For more information about the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and Consumer Defense Law Group, please visit their websites at https://nacalaw.org and https://CDLawgroup.com.
Contact: J.Dela Vega at the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates (855) NACA-HELP info@NACAlaw.org
