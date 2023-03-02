A Force of Nature
This beautiful collection of poetry embodies the power of poetry to transform, convey emotion, and entertain.
This work of unique breadth offers richly detailed descriptions of the monumental landscapes of our wonderful state, as well as unvarnished examinations of the fragility of life.”FT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The poetry community is fluid—always changing and evolving. This has never been so true as it is with nature poetry. This “new” art form first appeared in ancient Greece as the idyll, also known as bucolic or pastoral poetry. The poems celebrated and romanticized simple rural life. The idyll gained new momentum during the Renaissance and Romantic periods, where figures like Keats, Wordsworth, Longfellow, and Thoreau brought the art form to new heights and popularity. The Industrial Revolution, however, created an environment in which nature poetry drastically faded in popularity. By 2015, The Washington Post reported that poetry was in the death throes. The article declared a 45% drop in readership—the sharpest drop in any literary genre. But once again, poetry proves its resiliency and is undergoing a resurgence: Readership is up. Nature poetry retains its appeal.
— Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon
Writers still use the idyll to express the relationship between humanity and the natural world and to venerate beautiful rural landscapes as a source of joy. This is especially evident in the poetry of Eugene M. Gagliano. Drawing upon his rural life in Wyoming, Gagliano exalts the environment and the natural land that surrounds him in a way that harkens back to the classical idyll. A Wyoming State of Mind weaves a rich emotional tapestry, reflecting the connection of Wyoming’s Poet Laureate to not only the state but to the entire spectrum of human emotion. This work of unique breadth offers richly detailed descriptions of the monumental landscapes of this wonderful state, as well as unvarnished examinations of the fragility of life. Gene’s poems tug at the heartstrings, finding beauty in universal, relatable subjects that are alternately tragic and uplifting.
Gagliano's raw yet genuine expression of emotion and clever integration of life, the arts, people, and nature transport the reader to another reality—one in which the reader must absorb-not reflect-this semiotic relationship. His nature photography adds a third dimension of wonder, mystery, and elegance and restores the extraordinary light of ordinary things. The collection is eternal—to be read over and over again as each individual work and photograph provides endless muse and retrospection.
It is true that the idyllic traditions of the Classicists and Romantics have since fallen out of favor with modern readers. However, in an age punctuated with increasing anxiety for the environment and personal relationships, contemporary poets like Gagliano keep poetry alive, vibrant, mysterious, and full of awe. Currently 48 million readers do celebrate the indescribable joy and connection of humans with nature that only nature poetry can deliver. And so the cycle of life and poetry continues—always changing and evolving.
As a member of the poetry community, come laugh and cry, climb mountains and fall, breathe in the freshness of nature, and delve into the complexity of relationships.
A Wyoming State of Mind; Author: Eugene M. Gagliano; Publisher: Crystal Publishing, LLC; Category: Poetry; Hard Cover: 978-1-942624-71-4: Soft Cover: 978-1-942624-77-6, $34.95/$24.95; Availability: Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1942624778, autographed copies, egagliano@wyoming.com
