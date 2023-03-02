Larry Brinker Jr. Joins DBusiness Magazine Breakfast Series to Discuss Scaling Minority-Owned Businesses

DBusiness Breakfast Series Panel

The conversation centered around the need to have transparent conversations about Black-founded businesses and encourage direct action & reduction of barriers.

Thank you DBusiness Magazine, R.J. King, and Ken L. Harris, Ph.D. for providing an opportunity to speak unapologetically about our experiences in scaling our respective minority-owned businesses.” — Larry Brinker Jr., CEO of Brinker

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry Brinker Jr., CEO of Brinker, joined the DBusiness Magazine Breakfast Series alongside other leading experts in Michigan’s business and startup sectors to discuss expanding opportunities to launch and grow minority-owned businesses. The event was held on February 7th at the Gem Theater in Detroit.

The discussion included insight from Dr. Kenneth L. Harris, President & CEO of (THE) National Business League, Racheal Allen, Founder & CEO of Operations School: OPSIDIA, Ron E. Hall, President & CEO of Bridgewater, and Lawrence Garcia, attorney & counselor, Corporation Counsel to the City of Detroit. The event was designed for those in the Detroit community who are curious about how to start, operate, and expand a minority-led business, and it included information on financial loans and incentive opportunities.

“It was an honor to join this group of panelists,” said Larry Brinker Jr. “Thank you DBusiness Magazine, R.J. King, and Ken L. Harris, Ph.D. for providing an opportunity to speak unapologetically about our experiences in scaling our respective minority-owned businesses.”

The participants acknowledged that they, and others, need to have transparent conversations about Black entrepreneurs and Black-founded businesses and encourage direct action and reduction of barriers. This includes taking action and providing resources, funding, and training to members of the community, whether they’re active or aspiring entrepreneurs, and not just encouraging discussions. View the full event here.

“It was a distinct honor hosting the standing-room-only crowd of 300+ small business owners and corporations at the DBusiness Breakfast Series,” said program host Dr. Ken Harris, Ph.D., president, and CEO of The National Business League. “The panel discussion was a mic-dropping and limitless conversation on the topic of Black and minority racial equity in Detroit. This session will become the solutions-oriented talk of Detroit.”

About Brinker

Brinker is a family of five companies that provides the complete range of commercial construction services from construction management, general contracting, exterior and interior carpentry to glass and glazing, carpet and flooring, and electrical. Founded in Detroit in 1989, when others left the city because times were tough, they doubled down and stayed put becoming a major player in the transformation of Detroit. Throughout its growth and acquisitions, they’ve stood for quality, integrity, and a different way of doing business. Today, they continue to raise the bar for the depth and breadth of expertise, services, and efficiencies that one organization can provide to clients. The family of five companies that make up Brinker are: L.S. Brinker, Brinker Team Construction, Universal Glass & Metals, City Carpet & Flooring, and Edgewood Electric. For more information, visit www.brinkergroup.com