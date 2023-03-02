MyYogaTeacher Introduces Yoga for Stroke Recovery Class
Yoga, which includes asanas, breathwork & meditation, benefits body’s neurological system, balancing immune, cardiovascular, respiratory & endocrine systems
Research has shown that mindfulness and yoga positively benefit overall health by reducing the physical consequences of stress and other chronic conditions, in addition to increasing memory function.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help people recuperate from the debilitating physical and psychological effects of stroke, MyYogaTeacher online platform introduces a Yoga for Stroke Recovery class starting Feb. 23, to help stroke survivors practice rehabilitation exercises at home, in conjunction with treatment received by their healthcare provider. This class meets online three times weekly.
— Zaeem Zaidi
According to statistics published by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) , almost 800,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke each year and approximately 185,000 of these are recurring strokes. Consequences of stroke include reduced mobility in more than half of stroke survivors age 65 and older, and about 87% of all strokes are ischemic strokes, where blood flow to the brain is blocked. The CDC has cited high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, and diabetes as leading causes of stroke, and its key recommendations for stroke prevention include: eating healthy; maintaining a healthy weight; staying physically active; controlling blood pressure and diabetes; and treating heart disease.
According to Zaeem Zaidi, a scientist, yoga researcher and certified yoga instructor who teaches the Yoga for Stroke Recovery class, the practice of yoga, which includes asanas (physical poses), breathwork and meditation, can have an extremely beneficial effect on the body’s neurological system, and also helps balance the immune, cardiovascular, respiratory, and endocrine systems. Zaidi says, “Research has shown that mindfulness and yoga positively benefit overall health by reducing the physical consequences of stress and other chronic conditions, in addition to increasing memory function, self-awareness, compassion, and even gray matter density.”
In addition, Zaidi believes stroke survivors should practice yoga for its beneficial effects related to heart disease. He says, “Previous research on cardiovascular health would support yoga’s use in cardiac rehabilitation programs. Specifically, yoga has shown improvement in heart rate variability, blood pressure, body weight, lipid profile, glucose levels, and even left ventricular systolic function.”
Key yogic practices Zaidi will cover in the stroke recovery class include:
-Joint loosening exercises for hands, wrists, ankles;
-Breathing exercises (known as pranayama in Sanskrit), including alternate nostril breathing and humming like a bee;
-Various physical poses (known as asanas in Sanskrit), including ardhakati chakrasana, trikonasana, vrikshasana, vakrasana, gomukhasana, setubandhasana;
Meditation;
-And deep relaxation techniques.
Zaidi hopes that each stroke survivor taking this class will consider supplementing the group class with a weekly private training session so that individual needs and issues can be properly addressed.
The Yoga for Stroke Recovery class can be accessed as part of the 14-day, free trial period for non-members, which includes unlimited group classes, two 60-minute private sessions, and access to recordings of the group classes in case they are unable to attend the live classes; this class is also available to all existing subscribers of MyYogaTeacher. Interested parties can sign up for the free trial at the MyYogaTeacher home page.
About MyYogaTeacher
MyYogaTeacher offers live private and group yoga training online, where teachers hear and see the students and provide valuable feedback so students practice safely and correctly. MyYogaTeacher now offers over 40 daily group classes featuring a wide range of yoga styles (Kundalini, Hatha, Ashtanga, Vinyasa, Yin, restorative, and more), a number of classes that address pain, injury and mental health, as well as a number of stretching, breathing and meditation classes. Subscriptions start at $49 monthly (billed every 4 weeks).
Carolyn Kamii
Carolyn Kamii PR
email us here
About MyYogaTeacher