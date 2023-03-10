UTPB sees upward trend in enrollment for spring 2023
UTPB credits quality academics, small class sizes, and Falcon Free for the growth.
More people from the Permian Basin are recognizing the opportunities available right here in their backyard at UTPB.”ODESSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Texas Permian Basin is thrilled to share our most recent enrollment numbers. This spring, enrollment is up 6.9% from last spring. Currently, the University has 5,316 students enrolled. Even more exciting is the growth UT Permian Basin has seen in semester credit hours, which increased 10.2%.
— Dr. Becky Spurlock, Senior VP of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management
“I’m so happy with the continued growth our University is seeing. All of this would not be possible without the hard work of so many people on our campus, especially our admissions and financial aid teams. We are on a path to double our numbers of graduates over the next decade and these milestones provide the momentum we need to achieve our goals,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley.
UTPB credits quality academics, small class sizes, and Falcon Free, our new tuition assistance program, for our enrollment growth.
“More people from the Permian Basin are recognizing the opportunities available right here in their backyard at UTPB. The investments in our academic programs, student experiences, and campus spaces have garnered more interest. Plus, we remain one of the most affordable options in the State of Texas for pursuing a degree,” added Dr. Becky Spurlock, Senior VP of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.
The University believes that costs should never be a barrier to earning a college degree. As proof of that commitment, we are happy to announce that nearly half of our undergraduate students are receiving Falcon Free for the 2022-2023 academic year. This program covers tuition and mandatory fess for four years for families with an AGI of $100K or less a year. All students have to do is apply to UTPB and fill out their FAFSA or TASFA. The funds are automatically applied to qualifying students. The deadline to receive funds for the 2023-2024 academic year is June 1, 2023. This opportunity is provided until funding is exhausted and is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Prospective students and their families are invited to come see what UT Permian Basin has to offer. The University is hosting two Falcon Days this spring on February 18 and April 1. During Falcon Day, attendees will see a glimpse of college life, hear from current students about their college experience, and gain important information. We’ll cover everything from financial aid, living on campus, student activities, and more. Plus, college and academic department representatives will be available to answer your questions. Be sure to register to let us know you’re coming! The event is FREE!
UT Permian Basin remains laser-focused on serving this region and providing relevant academic programs that support workforce needs. To learn more and apply today, visit utpb.edu/apply.
Alexa Dunson
University of Texas Permian Basin
+1 (432)552-2541
email us here