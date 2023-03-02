Arctic Industries Appoints Dorian Drake International as Export Reps for Walk-In Coolers and Freezers in Latin America

Arctic Industries, an industry-leading manufacturer of walk-in coolers, freezers, and refrigerators, appointed Dorian Drake International as export sales rep.

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arctic Industries, an industry-leading manufacturer of walk-in coolers, freezers, and refrigerators, has appointed Dorian Drake International Inc. as its export sales representative.

Dorian Drake will act as Arctic Industries’ sales and marketing arm in its territories, with a special focus on building brand recognition and distribution in each market.

“Dorian Drake’s channel coverage and regionally based field Salesforce will help our customers find the right Arctic Industries products,” said Ben Casey, Arctic Industries’ vice president of sales. “Their global market reach and local market presence are positive for our customers, and we’re excited about our new partnership with Dorian Drake.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Juan Acosta, Dorian Drake’s Foodservice group manager said, “Arctic Industries’ high-quality USA-made walk-ins offer custom and ready-made solutions via their Blue Line and Signature Series models for the foodservice and retail industries. We are ecstatic to add Arctic walk-ins to our line card and to be working with a great team of people.”

About Arctic Industries, Walk-In Coolers, Refrigerators, and Freezers

Arctic Industries is a Florida, USA-based firm designing and manufacturing walk-in coolers, refrigerators, and freezers. For over 40 years, Arctic Industries has been leading the industry in cold-storage design and engineering excellence. With factories on both the east and west coast, Arctic can custom-build or quick ship a cooler to you anywhere in the United States. Furthermore, with representatives in North America, Central America, South America, and Caribbean Islands, Arctic Industries offers quality products fabricated by a highly trained and experienced staff utilizing only the best materials. Their state-of-the-art facility is among the most advanced in the industry, facilitating both custom-built and ready-made quick-ship solutions. Arctic has been specified in projects for numerous chain restaurants, resorts, schools, government, military, and healthcare applications throughout the US and for export. Arctic Walk-in coolers are certified by Intertek to NSF 7, UL 471, and ASTM E84 (UL 723). To learn more, go to ArcticWalkins.com.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company (EMC)

Based in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales and marketing, customer service, credit and collections, and traffic and logistics for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive products, foodservice equipment and supplies, hardware and lawn & garden products, industrial and environmental, and medical products. To learn more, go to www.DorianDrake.com.