Online Spanish School Enhances Student Engagement With New Virtual Campus Feature

Conversa's Virtual Campus allows community members to easily connect with one another. Click on a person's avatar to see who they are, where they're located, and their langauge level, and invite to chat! Conversa Language Programs offers Online Spanish Programs

Conversa, a Spanish school founded in the 70s, has taken its experience providing full immersion Spanish programs and applied it to the online environment.

SANTA ANA, SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, March 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conversa, a pioneering online Spanish school , today announced the launch of a new virtual campus feature, allowing students to engage in live Spanish conversation with other community members by clicking on their avatar. In addition to the live Spanish instruction that Conversa offers as it’s primary service, the virtual campus brings students and teachers together for live Spanish workshops and spontaneous conversations, allowing for richer interaction."We're thrilled to launch this new live conversation feature on our virtual campus, and we hope it’ll provide our students with a significantly more immersive learning experience," said Andrew Kaufman, Director of Conversa. "Students who are looking to learn Spanish online often tell us that they have a difficult time finding opportunities to use the language in their daily routines, and we feel that our virtual campus, along with this new feature, offers a unique platform to remedy this. The combination of tailored one-on-one Spanish instruction and the spontaneous live interaction with our teachers and other Spanish learners, can be valuable resources in a student’s language journey."Through the virtual campus, Conversa offers a powerful blend of technology and personal touch, complementing the live online Spanish classes with an innovative student progression matrix, a tool allowing teachers to cherry-pick resources based on the student’s level, background and learning history. With its modern design, easy-to-use platform, and top-notch teachers, the virtual campus provides an integrated learning experience."We're confident that along with the new functionality, our virtual campus will be highly frequented by our students and teachers," said Kaufman. "We’re already fielding great ideas on new and more engaging ways to use the campus as a Spanish immersion experience. Most importantly, we’re excited to see our students enjoying their new space."About Conversa:Conversa is a Spanish instruction service founded in 1975. In 2007, Conversa launched its online Spanish program. Conversa provides individually tailored one-on-one online Spanish classes, over 80 live Spanish workshops per month, and casual conversation sessions with native Spanish-speaking teachers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, Costa Rica.For more information about Conversa and its virtual campus, visit the website at www.conversa.com Contact:Andrew KaufmanDirector, Conversa(888) 669-1664info@conversa.com

