Job Announcement - Juvenile Court Public Defender

Department: Spirit Lake Tribal Court

Close Date: Until Filled

Position Objective: The Spirit Lake Tribal Court (Tribal Court) is seeking a qualified attorney to carry out the duties of the Juvenile Court Public Defender (Public Defender) for the Tribal Court. In addition to considering applications from individual attorneys, the Tribal Court is interested in and will consider proposals from law firms that would have one or more attorneys available to provide such services.

Major Duties and Responsibilities:

Advises and represents clients in all phases of child deprivation proceedings before the Tribal Court including appeals.

Draft legal documents including legal memoranda, motions, briefs, court orders as directed; prepare and present testimony and arguments on behalf of clients.

As directed, assist in preparing policies and guidelines to provide proper procedures for carrying out the Public Defender’s duties and responsibilities.

Meet with the Tribal Court, Tribal Council and the Spirit Lake Law and Order Committee when necessary and appropriate.

Preserve and uphold the Spirit Lake Tribe Constitution and By-Laws, Law and Order Code, Tribal jurisdiction, ordinances and resolutions and all applicable federal laws.

The responsibilities listed above are representative of the nature and level of work assigned and are not necessarily all-inclusive. All of the duties listed above may not be assigned, nor do the examples cover all duties which may be assigned.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.ndworkforceconnection.com/vosnet/jobbanks/jobdetails.aspx?enc=9B8/uT7EfbEIDLIMZ8rho/bFqeqxRHlLivh3C648JWeXvmNBRV/YS/0w6NFNV6PfyxnDdIAY3tQu3MUtHZ9yPnr14yVxrcwfnV/VND2u4YpntqUbc5C/U1U/slpOJz5Bafq1zoF5V6oRK36TYVIKgwAotsbRXT7J0uxZk1nDEikp58XWyTnzyEzLlzj/eH0q9zswU805IU/lQA0srpcH6IUESYpYcMPaUX/MFkXWj/cjptZQufa1pWRWb64cYuY5