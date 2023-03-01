Ilham Aliyev met with President of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid

AZERBAIJAN, March 1 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid.

Abdullatif Jamal Rashid said he is happy to be in Azerbaijan, and thanked the Azerbaijani leader for the invitation to the Summit-Level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19.

The Iraqi President noted that the Non- Aligned Movement (NAM) is the organization, which plays an extremely great role in international relations nowadays.

The President of Azerbaijan thanked his Iraqi counterpart for visiting Azerbaijan. Noting that Azerbaijan’s Non-Aligned Movement Chairmanship is set to end, President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan’s chairmanship had spared no effort to develop the NAM, came forward with some institutionalization-related initiatives such as establishment of the NAM youth and parliamentary networks. The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan would host the 3rd NAM Summit during its chairmanship.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled with pleasure his participation in the Arab League Summit in Algeria, saying Azerbaijan attaches special importance to development of relations with Arab countries.

The Iraqi President noted that his country is interested in deepening relations with Azerbaijan, adding there are good opportunities for expanding cooperation even more.

Abdullatif Jamal Rashid provided information about the problems and security threats Iraq is facing, and pointed out that his country had already stepped into a stage of stability.

The Azerbaijani President said that there are ample opportunities for cooperation between the two nations within international organizations and mentioned OPEC+ and other formats in this respect.

The head of state underlined that Azerbaijan provided humanitarian assistance during the pandemic to the NAM member countries including Iraq.

President Ilham Aliyev also invited his Iraqi counterpart to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. Abdullatif Jamal Rashid kindly accepted the invitation, and, for his part, invited the Azerbaijani leader to visit Iraq.

During the conversation, the heads of state discussed cooperation in investments, energy, construction, transport and education fields, and underlined the importance of expanding the bilateral economic trade balance and arranging trips of business delegations.