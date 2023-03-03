ACCELIGIZE WINS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD IN 2023 MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA STEVIE® AWARDS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Winners to Be Celebrated During a Gala Event on 18 March at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
ACCELIGIZE today was named the winner of BRONZE Stevie® Award in the “B2B Marketing Database Technology Management” category in the fourth annual Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, sponsored by the RAK Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in 18 nations in the Middle East and North Africa. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 20 years.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners during a gala event on 18 March at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. Acceligize’s executive representatives will be attending the event to accept the award and be a part of the ceremony.
More than 800 nominations from organizations across the Middle East and North Africa were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. ACCELIGIZE won in the B2B Marketing Database Technology Management category.
“This award validates the fact that Acceligize is creative in its data management and marketing approach, which are key elements for a demand generation agency. This Stevie® Award for Acceligize is also a testament to the collective dedication an organization puts in to moving forward in the right direction for the betterment of its customers.” said Rahim Khetani, Director of Acceligize.
Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 executives around the world acting as judges on six juries.
“We are delighted to recognize the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations across the MENA region in the 2023 edition of the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “We look forward to celebrating Stevie winners during our gala event on 18 March in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The quality of nominations received this year was exceptional. The program has grown every year, showing the vast amount of innovation in the MENA region.”
Details about the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards and the list of Stevie Award winners are available at http://MENA.Stevieawards.com.
About ACCELIGIZE
Acceligize is a global omnichannel B2B demand generation and technology marketing agency, providing a full suite of performance-driven B2B lead generation and content marketing solutions which help technology companies identify, activate, engage, and qualify their precise target audience at the buying stage they want, powered with an audience reach of over 75 million across 170 countries along with multilingual capabilities. Since 2016, Acceligize has been a preferred, and reliable lead generation partner to some of the world’s leading B2B publishers, advertisers, media agencies, and technology companies. Its services include Content Syndication, Lead Generation, Account Based Marketing, Intent data marketing, Install based targeting, Artificial Intelligence (AI) based marketing and other B2B marketing & data solutions that drive growth for technology companies. Acceligize has over 300 employees with offices across Texas, United States – London, United Kingdom – Dubai, UAE & Pune, India.
https://acceligize.com/
About the Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
